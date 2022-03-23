Outlook on the Digital Marketing Software Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Adobe, Microsoft and SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (CRM Software, Marketing Automation, Social Media), by Service, by Deployment, by Enterprise Size, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital marketing software market size is expected to reach USD 264.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market has been evolving continuously in line with the advancements in technology and the changing needs of the incumbents of various end-use industries and industry verticals, especially small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the unabated transition from desktops to smartphones as the rapid increase in the number of smartphone users would expose more individuals to online ads is anticipated to drive the market growth.



The market has been evolving continuously in line with the advances in technology and the changing needs of the incumbents of various end-use industries and industry verticals, especially small and medium enterprises. Several vendors are striking strategic partnerships with end users and helping them in strengthening their digital marketing activities. For instance, In February 2021, International Business Machines Corporation partnered with Palantir.

The partnership will include IBM's hybrid cloud data platform designed to make hybrid cloud and AI environments more accessible to organizations. The partnership will support the implementation of AI-infused applications with IBM Watson as well as assist customers or clients in accessing, analyzing, and acting on massive volumes of data.



The growing trend of remote working and collaborative approaches has shifted the focus of marketing campaigners toward social media, search engines, and media websites. They are leveraging the rising demand for streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. In Italy, the number of first-time installations of Netflix was up by over 57% in March 2020. The significant advantage of digital marketing is that it is measurable. Digital marketing software enables marketers to obtain a clear picture of their Return on Investment (ROI), spending, and activities that generate the highest number of quality leads and at the expense incurred.



Digital Marketing Software Market Report Highlights

The adoption of marketing automation software is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period it is widely used by marketing departments to effectively market their products on multiple online channels, such as websites, email, and social media, and to automate repetitive tasks.

The managed services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for cloud-based managed services and the growing dependence of organizations on IT assets to improve their business productivity are the major factors contributing to the growth of the managed services segment.

The cloud segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period as it helps businesses in improving cost structures and setting up a control center to monitor, arrange, and coordinate various components of their digital marketing campaign.

The SMEs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing role of government authorities in the provision of capital to small & medium enterprises for embracing digitization is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of social media and the rising preference for e-commerce and m-commerce, particularly in emerging economies, such as India , Indonesia , and Thailand .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Digital Marketing Software Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Digital Marketing Software Market-Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing internet penetration rate and continued digitalization

3.4.1.2 Rising popularity of social media and e-commerce platforms

3.4.1.3 Increasing smartphone penetration rate

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Inability to exploit the full potential of digital marketing software due to lack of understanding

3.4.2.1 Adoption and integration of latest technologies

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Regulatory measures, the proliferation of new data sources, and attribution

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Digital Marketing Software Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 Digital Marketing Software Market-PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Digital Marketing Software Market-Company Ranking Analysis, 2021

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Marketing Software Market



Chapter 4 Digital Marketing Software Solution Outlook

4.1 Digital Marketing Software Market: By Solution Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030

4.2 CRM Software

4.2.1 CRM digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.3 Email Marketing

4.3.1 Email digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.4 Social Media

4.4.1 Social media digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.5 Search Marketing

4.5.1 Search digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.6 Content Management Software

4.6.1 Content management digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.7 Marketing Automation

4.7.1 Marketing automation digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.8 Campaign Management

4.8.1 Campaign management digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

4.9 Others

4.9.1 Other digital marketing software market, 2017-2030



Chapter 5 Digital Marketing Software Service Outlook

5.1 Digital Marketing Software Market: By Service Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030

5.2 Professional Services

5.2.1 Digital marketing professional services market, 2017-2030

5.3 Managed Services

5.3.1 Digital marketing managed services market, 2017-2030



Chapter 6 Digital Marketing Software Deployment Outlook

6.1 Digital Marketing Software Market: By Deployment Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030

6.2 Cloud

6.2.1 Cloud-based digital marketing software market, 2017-2030

6.3 On-premise

6.3.1 On-premise digital marketing software market, 2017-2030



Chapter 7 Digital Marketing Software Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Digital Marketing Software Market: By Enterprise Size Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Digital marketing software market in large enterprises, 2017-2030

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1 Digital marketing software market in SMEs, 2017-2030



Chapter 8 Digital Marketing Software End-Use Outlook

8.1 Digital Marketing Software Market: By End-Use Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Digital marketing software market in automotive, 2017-2030

8.3 BFSI

8.3.1 Digital marketing software market in BFSI, 2017-2030

8.4 Education

8.4.1 Digital marketing software market in education, 2017-2030

8.5 Government

8.5.1 Digital marketing software market in government, 2017-2030

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Digital marketing software market in healthcare, 2017-2030

8.7 Manufacturing

8.7.1 Digital marketing software market in manufacturing, 2017-2030

8.8 Media & Entertainment

8.8.1 Digital marketing software market in media & entertainment, 2017-2030

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Digital marketing software market in other end-use, 2017-2030



Chapter 9 Digital Marketing Software Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2 Company/Competition Categorization

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.3.1 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2021



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Adobe, Inc.

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Financial performance

11.1.3 Product benchmarking

11.1.4 Strategic initiatives

11.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Product benchmarking

11.2.3 Strategic initiatives

11.3 Hubspot, Inc.

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Product benchmarking

11.3.3 Strategic initiatives

11.4 International Business Machines Corporation

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Financial performance

11.4.3 Product benchmarking

11.4.4 Strategic initiatives

11.5 Marketo, Inc.

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Financial performance

11.5.3 Product benchmarking

11.5.4 Strategic initiatives

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.6.1 Company overview

11.6.2 Financial performance

11.6.3 Product benchmarking

11.6.4 Strategic initiatives

11.7 Oracle Corporation

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Financial performance

11.7.3 Product benchmarking

11.7.4 Strategic initiatives

11.8 Salesforce.com, Inc.

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Financial performance

11.8.3 Product benchmarking

11.8.4 Strategic initiatives

11.9 SAP SE

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Financial performance

11.9.3 Product benchmarking

11.9.4 Strategic initiatives

11.10 SAS Institute, Inc.

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Financial performance

11.10.3 Product benchmarking

11.10.4 Strategic initiatives

11.11 List of Other Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igqccg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets