Outlook on the Digital Printing Global Market to 2028 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Printing Market by Type, Ink Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Digital printing is a practice of printing digital-based images on various media substrates such as fabric, paper, canvas, and more. The digital printing solution gives users optimized print resolution, speed, and curing controls to improve image quality. However, digital printing has a high cost per page compared to the traditional method; but by offsets, the cost of printing plates step digital printing technique avoid the cost of all technical steps.



Rapid adoption of digital printing systems in food & beverage and textile industries, penetration of IoT and digital image technologies, and surge in demand for sustainable printing techniques influence the market growth. However, the high initial cost of digital printing devices in developing countries hampers early adoption. Further, an increase in the use of digital dyeing and printing technology in automotive and consumer electronic industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global digital printing industry during the forecast period.



The digital printing market is analyzed by type, ink type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, it is fragmented into inkjet and laser. On the basis of ink type, the market is segregated into aqueous, solvent, UV-curable, dye sublimation, latex, and others. By application, the market is further analyzed on Plastic films or foils, textile, glass, paper, and ceramic. Region wise, the digital printing market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The key players operating in the market include Canon, Inc, DIC Corporation, Epson Co. Ltd, Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Ricoh Co., Ltd, Sakata INX Co. Ltd, Toshiba, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Xerox Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

