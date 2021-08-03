Outlook on the Disposable Gloves Global Market to 2026 - by Material Type, End-user, Form, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disposable gloves market is growing at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the examination glove has increased amongst physicians and front-line workers worldwide. As a result, the production cost has gone up immensely, creating an imbalance between demand and supply. The medical industry is the biggest market for vinyl exam gloves. Due to COVID-19, the logistics were affected immensely because country borders were sealed all over the world.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period:

With an increasing number of chronic diseases among people, more surgeries are happening

Due to increasing awareness of self-health & hygiene in developing countries

People in the construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries are also wearing gloves to prevent harmful toxins, chemicals, and other harsh substances.

The growth in cleanroom technology is expected to directly impact the sales of disposable gloves.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable glove market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Highlights

The rising number of surgery practices is one of the key driving factors of the higher uptake of medical gloves globally. Growing demand for double gloving, mostly while performing surgeries, is another driving growth factor for the global medical gloves market.

Vendors are increasing focus on enhancing production capacity for medical gloves due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the current spike in sales of these products.

The nitrile segment witnessed an incremental growth of USD 6.46 billion by 2026 due to its increasing medical applications.

by 2026 due to its increasing medical applications. The impact of medical tourism is expected to boost the sales of disposable gloves by 15% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the latex powder-free segment accounted for 20%, followed by latex powdered with 13% of its revenue.

Vendor Analysis

The global medical gloves market is consolidated, with key players contributing to most of the market share. Key players that dominate the market are Top Gloves, Ansell, Kossan, Hartalega Holdings, Rubberex, and other players. These key players account for more than 65% of the share (Tier I), and the other regional and local players are accounting for the remaining share (Tier II) in the market. Established and emerging players develop or commercialize disposable hand gloves with advanced features such as antimicrobial property, temperature-resistant, and more. For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched its Biogreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves. Moreover, most of the leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increase R&D investment, new product launches and strengthening their distribution networks, and enhancing their profits, share, and presence in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. At what CAGR is the disposable gloves market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2026)?

2. What are the factors driving the disposable gloves market?

3. Which region is expected to have the highest market share?

4. What are the top trends for the disposable gloves market?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the global disposable gloves market?



