Outlook on the Disposable Medical Sensors Global Market to 2025 - Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases Such as Cancer, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disorders is Driving Growth

This report offers a detailed picture of the disposable medical sensor market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for disposable medical sensors and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.

This report details market shares for disposable medical sensors based on product, type, application and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into strip sensors, wearable sensors, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and invasive sensors. Based on type, the market is segmented into biosensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors and others. Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

85 tables

An updated review of the global market for disposable medical sensors within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

A brief general outlook of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensors market

Estimation of market size and market forecast for disposable medical sensors, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, product type, application and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments

Discussion of market opportunities and potential, current trends and industry structure, government regulations, and COVID-19 impact shaping the growth of global disposable medical sensors market

Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers) present across the globe and their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

Patent review and new developments in the medical sensors industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance

Profile description of the leading market players including GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan Inc., Medtronic, Sensirion, and Stellar Technology Inc.

The growth of the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and others.

The global disposable medical sensor market is segmented in this report by product, type, application and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The objective of this study is to present an in-depth analysis of the disposable medical sensor market. The report intends to provide information, intelligently evaluate this market, identify and discuss market segments and provide a rationale for their growth.

This report intends to be useful to the following audiences:

Disposable medical sensor manufacturers and new entrants to the market.

Equipment distributors, hospitals and other healthcare service providers.

Various other life sciences companies.

Research institutes, associations and academicians.

In short, the reasons for this study are:

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the disposable medical sensor industry and its subsegments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global disposable medical sensor market.

To estimate the market size of the global disposable medical sensors market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.

To analyze the global disposable medical sensor market in major regions and countries.

To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the disposable medical sensors market.

To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

To provide a distribution chain analysis/value chain for the disposable medical sensor market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analysts' Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Types of Sensors

Regulations

United States

European Union

China

India and South Africa

and Innovations in Technology

Tattoo Sensors

Sleep Strips

Cancer-Tracking Implantable Sensors

Disposable HbA1c Sensors

MEMS Pressure Sensors

Innovative Disposable Sensors

Current Trends

Advantage to Manufacturers of Disposable Wireless Sensors

Disposable Medical Sensor Market Set to Grow

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Social Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Growing Number of People Affected by Target Diseases

Deafness and Hearing Loss Disorders

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardization for Testing, Stringent Regulations and Reimbursement Policies for MEMS-Based Sensors

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Technological Advances in MEMS Technology

Implantable MEMS-Based Sensors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Type

Biosensors

Accelerometers

Single-Axis Accelerometers

Dual-Axis Devices

Three-Axis Sensors

Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Other Applications

Pressure Sensors

Blood Pressure Sensors

Cardiac Catheters

Neonatal Catheters

Laparoscopic Devices

Endoscopic Procedures

Respiratory

Image Sensors

Endoscopy

Artificial Retina

Temperature Sensors

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Product

Strip Sensors

Wearable Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Invasive Sensors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Diagnostic

Endoscopic Capsules

Therapeutic

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (Auto-PAP)

Bi-level-PAP (Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure)

Ventilators

Infusions, Insulin or Syringe Pumps

Sleep Apnea Machines

Sensors in Surgical Instruments

Monitoring

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Disposable Medical Sensors by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW (Rest of the World)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Opportunity: Emerging Markets

Global Company Ranking Analysis

Market Strategies

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Analog Devices

GE Healthcare

Gentag

Honeywell International

Jant Pharmacal Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lifescan Inc.

Medtronic

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Sensirion

Stellar Technology Inc.

