Outlook on the Drones Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges

The global drones market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. A drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), refers to an unpiloted flying robot that can be controlled by remote or self-automation software. It consists of a power source, such as Lithium-ion batteries or solar, fuel and hybrid cells, rotors, propellers, cameras, altimeter, controllers to communicate through radio waves and a body frame. The frame of the drone is usually manufactured using lightweight and composite materials to minimize weight and enhance maneuverability during flight. These drones are commonly used for construction, agriculture, law enforcement, military operations, such as anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, and commercial activities, such as traffic and weather monitoring, firefighting and search and rescue operations.



The growing need to increase situational awareness in the military and defense sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Drones are being deployed with geographic information systems (GIS), mapping services and light detection and ranging systems. These systems aid in surveying lands, providing constant and reliable topographic updates, improving safety and preventing hazardous situations.



For instance, surveillance drones are being employed to monitor public movement during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdowns around hotspot zones. Additionally, the development of customized and technologically advanced variants is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Drones can be modified as per the requirement to create minimal noise and pass through narrow and confined spaces for commercial applications. They can also be attached with thermal sensors and night vision cameras to enhance their efficiencies. This, along with the increasing utilization of drones in the healthcare industry for rapid delivery of vaccines, medical supplies, and drugs, is some of the other factors projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global drones market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3D Robotics, AeroVironment Inc, Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc., Delair SAS, DroneDeploy Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrort SA, Precisionhawk Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.), Terra Drone Corporation, The Boeing Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global drones market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drones market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?

What is the breakup of the market based on the point of sale?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global drones market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Drones Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fixed Wing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rotary Wing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hybrid

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Accessories

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Payload

8.1 &lessThan; 25 Kilograms

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 25-170 Kilograms

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 >170 Kilograms

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Point of Sale

9.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Construction

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Agriculture

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Military and Defense

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Law Enforcement

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Logistics

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 3D Robotics

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 AeroVironment Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Delair SAS

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 DroneDeploy Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Intel Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Parrot SA

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Precisionhawk Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Terra Drone Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 The Boeing Company

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



