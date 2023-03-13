Outlook on the Drought Resistant Crops Global Market to 2027: Featuring Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Monsanto, BASF and Nuseed Among Others

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drought Resistant Crops Market By Crop Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Opportunities & Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drought-resistant crops market is projected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

To fulfill the growing food requirements, the increased demand for novel methods in the desert lands and drought-struck areas is driving the global drought-resistant crops market demand. Crops that have been genetically modified to thrive under drought conditions are known as drought-resistant crops.



The crops are unable to withstand the tough climatic and environmental circumstances due to a lack of water and essential nutrients. As a result, there is a need for genetic alterations to be made to plants or their seeds so that the agricultural yields can survive without water even after being grown.

Increased scales of research and technology improvements are required to achieve higher crop yields and sustainability in challenging settings. Crops that can withstand droughts are the result of ongoing agricultural research and development. In order to modernize the approach to high-yielding food crops and so ensure global food security, plant biotechnology has improved to offer farmers higher-yielding crops, genetically modified seeds, organic biofertilizers, organic insecticides, etc.



The global drought resistant crops market is segmented into crop type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on crop type, the market is divided into corn/maize, soybean, cotton, canola, and others. The corn/maize segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. High demand for crop/maize crops in different parts of the world to eat and to make several food items is driving the segment's demand.



On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Advancements in technology that can boost the production of genetically modified crops and increased investments in research activities are expected to fuel the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in the global drought-resistant crops market are Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, Monsanto Company, BASF SE, Nuseed Pty Ltd., Calyxt Inc., Jk Agri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), Stine Seed Farm Inc., Cyanamid Agro Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

