Outlook on the E-Commerce Packaging Global Market to 2030 - Increased Online Sales Across Different Segments is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
E-commerce packaging includes boxes, protective packaging, mailers, tapes, and labels among others, which are utilized for packaging of products that are sold on online platforms. E-commerce packaging materials require properties such as impact resistance and moisture and dust resistance to protect products during transit and storage.
The e-commerce packaging market has been driven by growth of the e-commerce market worldwide. Furthermore, growth of the retail industry has also contributed to growth of market.
Market Dynamics
Growth of e-commerce packaging is a result of increased online sales across application segments such as electronics, food & beverages, cosmetics, fashion, and furniture among others. The electronics segment was the largest application segment in 2021.
Online electronics and fashion sales have witnessed a significant growth in the recent past, due to discounts, ancillary services, and logistical services offered by various e-commerce players. According to U.S. government sources, these application segments alone will account for 1/3rd of the total U.S. e-commerce market.
Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth in market with India, China, and Indonesia being the major growth engines in the region. China, the world's largest e-commerce market, has benefited from a large population and increasing internet penetration.
According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the e-commerce market in China accounted for approximately 39% of the global e-commerce market in 2021. Europe and North America are matured markets for e-commerce and are projected to witness stagnant growth compared to growth in emerging economies such as India.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global e-commerce packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global e-commerce packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Klabin S.A., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global e-commerce packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, E-commerce Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global E-commerce Packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global E-commerce Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global E-commerce Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Boxes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Protective Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Mailers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Tapes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Labels
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Electronics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Food & Beverages
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Cosmetics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Fashion
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Furniture
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amcor plc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- DS Smith
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- International Paper Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Klabin S.A..
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Mondi Group.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd..
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Smurfit Kappa.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
