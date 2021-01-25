Outlook on the Electric Wheelchair Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Jan 25, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market Global Forecast By Product, Battery Type, Age group, End Users, Geography, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the Electric Wheelchair Industry. According to the publisher, The Global Electric Wheelchair Market will be worth US$ 9.8 Billion by 2026.
Electric wheelchairs are designed mainly for disabled people, who could not walk effortlessly and comfortably. With humanity's remarkable progress in science and technology, the nature of power wheelchairs has changed positively, making it easier than ever for individuals with physical disabilities to travel comfortably worldwide with mobility and independence. Globally wheelchair market size is growing steadily on account of the surging awareness with regard to treatment options and rise in government initiatives focused on offering assistive devices to disabled individuals.
The advantages of electric wheelchairs are that they affect the upper limb's strength and facilitate self-propelled wheelchair users, mostly folding electric wheelchairs. That plays a vital role in various forms of chronic diseases, and the everyday lives of older people, increasing wheelchair users' mobility, improving their travel opportunities and overall versatility. It may also contribute to dependency on care, contributing to social isolation.
The major growth drivers of the global electric wheelchair are growth in the number of the ageing population, rising demand for an advanced electric wheelchair in the sports industry, and upgrading technology. In addition, an electric wheelchair is also in demand with people who have cardiovascular disease or have met an accident. Despite all the opportunities, electric wheelchair also has particular challenges such as frequent product recalls, and its high cost.
The global electric wheelchair top key players are Permobil, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited and OttoBock Healthcare. In 2020 these players continuously developed the products to boost the electric wheelchair market through technology development or mergers and acquisitions.
By-Products - This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints
- Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
- Front-Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
- Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
- Standing Electric Wheelchair
- Self Balancing Wheelchair
- Remote Control
By Battery Type - This Report Covers Market from 2 Viewpoints
- Dry Battery Type
- Wet Battery Type
By End Users - This Report Covers Market from 5 Viewpoints
- Care
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Care Homes
- Consumer
By Geography: This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunity
5. Global Electric Wheelchair Market
6. Market Share - Global Electric Wheelchair Market
6.1 By products type
6.2 By battery type
6.3 By Age group
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Geography
7. By Product Type - Global Electric Wheelchair Market
7.1 Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
7.2 Front Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive
7.3 4 Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
7.4 Standing Electric Wheelchair
7.5 Self Balancing Wheelchair
7.6 Remote Control
8. By Battery Type - Global Electric Wheelchair Market
8.1 Dry battery type
8.2 Wet battery type
9. By Age group - Global Electric Wheelchair Market
9.1 &lessThan; 20 years
9.2 21 to &lessThan; 60 years
9.3 > 60 Years
10. By End Users- Global Electric Wheelchair Market
10.1 Care
10.1.1 Hospitals
10.1.2 Clinics
10.1.3 Care Homes
10.2 Consumer
11. BY Geography - Global Electric Wheelchair Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Latin America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East
11.6 Africa
12. Partnerships/Merger & Acquisitions
12.1 Partnerships
12.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
13. PEST Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Company Analysis
15.1 Sunrise Medical Limited
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Recent Developments
15.1.3 Revenue Analysis
15.2 Invacare Corporation
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Recent Developments
15.3 OttoBock Healthcare
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Recent Developments
15.3.3 Revenue Analysis
15.4 Permobil AB
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Recent Developments
15.4.3 Revenue Analysis
