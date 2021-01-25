Outlook on the Electric Wheelchair Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market Global Forecast By Product, Battery Type, Age group, End Users, Geography, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the Electric Wheelchair Industry. According to the publisher, The Global Electric Wheelchair Market will be worth US$ 9.8 Billion by 2026.



Electric wheelchairs are designed mainly for disabled people, who could not walk effortlessly and comfortably. With humanity's remarkable progress in science and technology, the nature of power wheelchairs has changed positively, making it easier than ever for individuals with physical disabilities to travel comfortably worldwide with mobility and independence. Globally wheelchair market size is growing steadily on account of the surging awareness with regard to treatment options and rise in government initiatives focused on offering assistive devices to disabled individuals.



The advantages of electric wheelchairs are that they affect the upper limb's strength and facilitate self-propelled wheelchair users, mostly folding electric wheelchairs. That plays a vital role in various forms of chronic diseases, and the everyday lives of older people, increasing wheelchair users' mobility, improving their travel opportunities and overall versatility. It may also contribute to dependency on care, contributing to social isolation.



The major growth drivers of the global electric wheelchair are growth in the number of the ageing population, rising demand for an advanced electric wheelchair in the sports industry, and upgrading technology. In addition, an electric wheelchair is also in demand with people who have cardiovascular disease or have met an accident. Despite all the opportunities, electric wheelchair also has particular challenges such as frequent product recalls, and its high cost.



The global electric wheelchair top key players are Permobil, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited and OttoBock Healthcare. In 2020 these players continuously developed the products to boost the electric wheelchair market through technology development or mergers and acquisitions.



By-Products - This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints

Rear Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive

Front-Wheel Drive Wheelchair Drive

Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Self Balancing Wheelchair

Remote Control

By Battery Type - This Report Covers Market from 2 Viewpoints

Dry Battery Type

Wet Battery Type

By End Users - This Report Covers Market from 5 Viewpoints

Care

Hospitals

Clinics

Care Homes

Consumer

By Geography: This Report Covers Market from 6 Viewpoints

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

