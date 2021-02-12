Outlook on the Enterprise Network Security Global Market to 2025 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Network Security Market - Analysis by Service Types), Deployment Types, by Industry, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Network Security Market, valued at USD 19123.01 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing demand of artificial intelligence. Increasing internet penetration is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Enterprise Network Security market globally. Additionally, increasing incidents of cyber-attacks and high proliferation of smartphones will drive the Enterprise Network Security market value in the near future.



Among the Service Types in the Enterprise Network Security market (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control, Others), firewalls is popular service types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high demand of firewalls in network security will drive the market.



Among the Deployment Types in the Enterprise Network Security market (On- Premise and Cloud), on- Premise is a popular deployment method globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The use of on-premise deployment type on large scale among enterprises for network security will drive the market. And Cloud deployment type will grow faster due to the increasing demand of cloud based in future.



Among the Industry of the Enterprise Network Security market (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and others), BFSI dominates market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. BFSI sector is one of the largest application areas of Enterprise Network Security due to the high demand of data security in BFSI. The application of Enterprise Network Security in BFSI sector also dominates across globe which will keep driving the market in future.



The Americas is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The adoption of new technologies and awareness about Cyber threats in American countries and as a hub of leading network security companies, are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security market by Value.

The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Service Types (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control, Others).

The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Deployment Types (On- Premise, Cloud)

The report analyses the Enterprise Network Security Market by Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others).

The Global Enterprise Network Security Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Brazil , Canada , Germany , France , United Kingdom , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service Types, By Deployment Types, and By Industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco System, Check Point Software Technology, Palo alto networks, FireEye, Fortinet, NortonLifeLock, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks and Arista Networks.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Enterprise Network Security market.

The report presents the analysis of Enterprise Network Security market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Enterprise Network Security Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5. Global Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - By Service Types, Deployment Types, By Industry (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: By Service Types

5.1.1 Firewalls - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Antivirus and antimalware software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Network Access Control - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: by Deployment Types

5.2.1 on- Premise - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Cloud- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: by Industry

5.3.1 BFSI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 IT and Telecommunication - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: By Region



7. America Enterprise Network Security Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 America Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.3 Americas Enterprise Network Security Market- Prominent Companies

7.4 Market Segmentation by Service Types (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Deployment Types (On- Premise and Cloud)

7.6 Market Segmentation by Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and others)

7.7 America Enterprise Network Security Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of America Enterprise Network Security Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.9 Competitive Scenario of America Enterprise Network Security Market: By Country

7.10 United States Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.12 United States Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

7.13 Canada Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.15 Canada Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

7.16 Brazil Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.17 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.18 Brazil Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry



8. Europe Enterprise Network Security Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.3 Europe Enterprise Network Security Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Service Types (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Deployment Types (On- Premise and Cloud)

8.6 Market Segmentation by Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and others)

8.7 Europe Enterprise Network Security Market: Country Analysis

8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Enterprise Network Security Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Enterprise Network Security Market: By Country

8.10 Germany Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Germany Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

8.13 United Kingdom Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.14 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 United Kingdom Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

8.16 France Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.17 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 France Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry



9. Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.3 Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Service Types Types (Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, Network Access Control and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Deployment Types (On- Premise and Cloud)

9.6 Market Segmentation by Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and others)

9.7 Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Enterprise Network Security Market: By Country

9.10 China Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 China Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

9.13 Japan Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 Japan Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

9.16 South Korea Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.17 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.18 South Korea Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry

9.19 India Enterprise Network Security Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.20 India Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.21 India Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - by Service Types, by Deployment Types, by Industry



10. Global Enterprise Network Security Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Enterprise Network Security Market - by Service Types, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Enterprise Network Security Market - by Deployment Types, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Enterprise Network Security Market - by Industry, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Enterprise Network Security Market - by Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.2 Check Point Software Technology

13.3 FireEye

13.4 Fortinet

13.5 Palo Alto networks

13.6 NortonLifeLock

13.7 Extreme Networks

13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.9 Juniper Networks

13.10 Arista Networks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mq2m3

