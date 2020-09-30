Outlook on the European Breast Implants Industry to 2027 - by Product, Application, Surface Type and Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 30 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Breast Implants Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecast by Product (Silicone and Saline), Application (Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery), Surface Type (Smooth and Textured) and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe breast implants market is expected to reach US$ 537.25 million by 2027 from US$ 381.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Factors such as increasing breast cancer rate in Europe and rise in breast cosmetic procedures are expected to augment the growth of the market. On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to disadvantages of breast implants such as scarring or rippling.



Breast augmentation is the top most cosmetic procedure performed in Europe. However, safety is the major concern among women for undergoing breast implants procedure. Hence, several initiatives are taken by the organizations to improve the safety of breast implant. In 2019, German Federal Cabinet announced to initiate a digital implant register to protect German patients. An online registration for medical implants is obligatory in Germany to increase the quality and safety of medical implants.



Furthermore, an initiative is being taken after a lengthy campaign by the Silicone Support UK group and the European parliament to persuade European and national authorities to enforce stricter standards on cosmetic surgery procedures.



Similarly, a joint initiative was taken by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and Healing Foundation that promotes research for breast implant.



Thus, such efforts for safety of breast implants are likely to favor the growth of market during the forecast period.



Based on product, the Europe breast implants market was segmented into silicone and saline.The silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.In terms of application, the Europe breast implants market was categorized into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. It is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to lower rate of infection or complications. Based on surface type, the market is segmented into smooth and textured. The smooth segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Europe Breast Implants Market - By Product

1.3.2 Europe Breast Implants Market - By Application

1.3.3 Europe Breast Implants Market - By Surface Type

1.3.4 Europe Breast Implants Market - By Country



2. Europe Breast Implants Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Europe Breast Implants Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Breast Implants Market - Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Breast Implants Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Breast Cancer Rate in Europe

5.1.2 Rise in Breast Cosmetic Procedures

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Disadvantages of Breast Implants

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Initiatives For Breast Implants Safety in Europe

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Strategic Developments by the Market Players in Europe

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Breast Implants Market - Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Breast Implants Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. Breast Implants Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Breast Implants Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Silicone Implants

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Silicone Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Saline Implants Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Saline Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Breast Implants Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Breast Implants Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cosmetic Surgery Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Reconstructive Surgery Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Reconstructive Surgery Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Breast Implants Market Analysis - By Surface Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Breast Implants Market Share, by Surface Type, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Smooth Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Smooth Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Textured Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Textured Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Europe Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.3 Europe Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.4 Europe Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.5 Europe Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.6 Europe Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Country, (2019 & 2027) (%)

10.1.7 Germany Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.7.1 Germany Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.7.2 Germany Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.7.3 Germany Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.8 UK Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.8.1 UK Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.8.2 UK Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.8.3 UK Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.9 Italy Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.9.1 Italy Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.9.2 Italy Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.9.3 Italy Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.10 France Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.10.1 France Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.10.2 France Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.10.3 France Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.11 Spain Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.11.1 Spain Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.11.2 Spain Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.11.3 Spain Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.11.4 The Netherlands Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.12 Belgium Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.12.1 Belgium Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.12.2 Belgium Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.12.3 Belgium Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)

10.1.13 Luxembourg Breast Implants Market Overview

10.1.13.1 Luxembourg Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.1.13.2 Luxembourg Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

10.1.13.3 Luxembourg Breast Implants Market Forecasts and Analysis, By Surface Type (US$ Mn)



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Breast Implants Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Mentor Worldwide Llc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Product Portfolio

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.3 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Product Portfolio

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Groupe Sebbin Sas

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Product Portfolio

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Gc Aesthetics Plc

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Product Portfolio

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Allergan Plc

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Financial Overview

12.6.4 Product Portfolio

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1gfmw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



