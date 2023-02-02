Outlook on the Fixed Satellite Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring SES, SKY Perfect JSAT, Thaicom and Arabsat Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fixed Satellite Services Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Service Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market was valued at USD 22.3 billion in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 31.04 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2022-2027.

Fixed satellite services, also known as FSS, are radio communications that link various earth stations. These satellite services use VSAT technology to transmit and receive phone calls as well as broadcast television signals.

They have huge dish-style antennas and low power output for better service reception. FSS systems are strategically positioned to cover a wide region and enable users to communicate while travelling without losing signals since they give services to several users at the same time.



Market Drivers



The advent of smartphones and rising income levels have made high-speed internet a requirement for communication. As a result, there has been significant recent growth in the market for fixed satellite services globally.

The demand for fixed satellite services has grown globally as a result of the expanded use of HDTV channels and new DTH TV platforms. Over the forecast period, increased 5G penetration is anticipated to fuel market growth.

This is due to the fact that 5G connections rely on fixed satellites to make connections, therefore as customers increase their use of 5G connections, the market is anticipated to grow even more. Research has been done on how to share the 28 GHz band between fixed satellite services and 5G new radio cellular systems (FSS).

The goal of this approach is to simulate a sharing situation between the uplinks of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system and the FSS system. It may help the next-generation Node-B, commonly known as the 5G base station, develop interference from FSS endpoints.



Demand for fixed satellite services is anticipated to rise over the projected period due to rising investments in enterprise and broadband connectivity, content and broadcast delivery, telecom backhaul, and military satellite communication. The need for corporate enterprise networks and high-throughput connectivity has increased in the oil and gas sector. The key players in the worldwide FSS market have benefited from several growth prospects as a result.



Market Restraint



Two significant barriers to the broad implementation of fixed satellite services are the high construction costs and the rising use of fibre optic transmission connections. Furthermore, it could be challenging for new businesses to enter the industry under study because to rigorous government regulations and limited orbital positions. Synergies and cooperation among satellite operators to increase transponder usage rates is a recent market trend. As FSS demand has increased, there has been intense rivalry, which has resulted to additional satellites being launched by current providers and new satellite operators entering the market.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market for satellite launch services. Pandemic-related lockdowns and isolation have complicated supply chain management and slowed the testing, production, and launch of certain satellites. This has caused many of the launch service providers' missions to be delayed. Although testing and development have reached the necessary stage with the improvement in the global situation, there is no denying that COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the market for satellite launch services.



Market Segmentation



Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market is segmented into Service Type, Organization Size, and Vertical. By Service Type such as Wholesale FSS, TV Channel Broadcast, Broadband and Enterprise Network, Video Contribution and Distribution, Trunking and Backhaul, Managed FSS, Others. By Organization Size such as Small Office Home Office, Small and Medium Business, Large Enterprises.

By Vertical



such as Government, Education, Aerospace and Defence, Media and Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Retail, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Logistics, Others.

Regional Analysis



The FSS market is anticipated to be dominated by North America. High-speed internet services, an increase in the use of satellite connectivity applications for last-mile connections, and an increase in the demand for real-time monitoring and control systems that can be accessed via satellites are the main causes of this expansion. The FSS market is predicted to be dominated by Asia-Pacific. High-speed internet services, an increase in the use of satellite connectivity applications for last-mile connections, and an increase in the demand for real-time monitoring and control systems that can be accessed using satellites are the main drivers of this expansion.



Key Players



This report includes a list of numerous key players; namely SES S.A. (Luxembourg), SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan), Thaicom public company limited (Thailand), Hispasat (Spain), Arabsat (Saudi Arabia), Eutelsat communications SA (France), Star One credit union (India), Singtel (Singapore), Intelsat (Luxembourg), Telesat (Canada).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikbeux-fixed?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets