Outlook on the Gas Insulated Substation Global Market to 2031 - by Base of Installation, Voltage Rating, End-use and Region

Mar 24, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Insulated Substation Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published by on the Gas Insulated Substation Market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Gas Insulated Substation Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
5. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market - Pricing Analysis
6. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
6.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
6.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
6.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
7. Market Background
7.1. Macro-Economic Factors
7.1.1. Power Transmission and Distribution Systems Market Growth Outlook
7.1.2. Substations Market Overview
7.2. Global Powergrid Market Growth Outlook
7.3. Global Electricity Consumption Annual Rate by Respective End Use Sectors
7.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
7.4.1. Demand from Civic Power Utilities
7.4.2. Demand from General Manufacturing
7.4.3. Demand from Heavy Industries
7.4.4. Expansion of Networks
7.4.5. Frequency of Maintenance Programs
7.4.6. Penetration Degree of Automation
7.5. Value Chain Analysis
7.6. Market Dynamics
7.6.1. Drivers
7.6.2. Restraints
7.6.3. Opportunity Analysis
7.7. COVID - 19 Crisis: Impact Assessment
7.7.1. Current Statistics
7.7.2. Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook
7.7.3. Likely Rebound
8. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Base of Installation
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Base of Installation, 2016 - 2020
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Base of Installation, 2021 - 2031
8.3.1. Indoor
8.3.2. Outdoor
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Base of Installation
9. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Voltage Rating
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Voltage Rating,2016 - 2020
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Voltage Rating, 2021 - 2031
9.3.1. Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 Kv)
9.3.2. High Voltage (72.5 Kv - 220 Kv)
9.3.3. Ultra High Voltage (220 Kv - 765 Kv)
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Voltage Rating
10. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by End Use
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by End Use , 2016 - 2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by End Use , 2021 - 2031
10.3.1. Power Transmission and Distribution
10.3.2. Manufacturing and Processing
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use
11. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. East Asia
11.3.5. South Asia-Pacific
11.3.6. Middle East and Africa
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Base of Installation
12. North America Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
13. Latin America Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
14. Europe Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. East Asia Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. South Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 1921-1931
18. Key and Emerging Countries for Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Global Gas Insulated Substation Market)
19.2. Market Concentration
19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.4. Market Presence Analysis
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Benchmarking
20.3. Company Profile
20.3.1. General Electric
20.3.1.1. Overview
20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.1.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.2. Hitachi, Ltd.
20.3.2.1. Overview
20.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.2.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.2.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.3. Abb Ltd
20.3.3.1. Overview
20.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.3.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.3.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.4. Larsen & Toubro Limited
20.3.4.1. Overview
20.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.4.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.4.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.5. Siemens Ag
20.3.5.1. Overview
20.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.5.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.5.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
20.3.6.1. Overview
20.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.6.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.6.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.7. Eaton Corporation plc
20.3.7.1. Overview
20.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.7.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.7.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.8. Toshiba Corp
20.3.8.1. Overview
20.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.8.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.8.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.9. Cg Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
20.3.9.1. Overview
20.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.9.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.9.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.10. Schneider Electric Se
20.3.10.1. Overview
20.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.10.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.10.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.11. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
20.3.11.1. Overview
20.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.11.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.11.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.12. Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.
20.3.12.1. Overview
20.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.12.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.12.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.13. Powell Industries, Inc.
20.3.13.1. Overview
20.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.13.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.13.5. Strategy Overview
20.3.14. Hyosung Corp
20.3.14.1. Overview
20.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)
20.3.14.4. Sales Footprint
20.3.14.5. Strategy Overview
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5eheg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article