Outlook on the Global $3.5B Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market, 2019-2024 - Footwear Industry to Be the Largest Consumer of TPU

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by Raw Material (Polyols, Diisocyanate, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-use industry (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of TPU is estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The growth of this market is attributed to increasing consumer spending and demand for high-performance materials. There is an increased demand for TPU in automotive and medical applications along with the increased consumer spending in emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others.

However, the high cost of TPU when compared to other conventional materials is restraining the growth of the TPU market. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of different grades of TPU with new properties are, however, providing growth opportunities for TPU manufacturers.



Footwear industry to be the largest consumer of TPU



Footwear was the largest end-use industry of TPU in 2018. TPU is used to form various parts of footwear, such as upper yarns, midsoles/foam & cushioning, outsoles, eyelets, heel cups, logos, shanks & toe caps. Growing demands for comfort, performance, and durability, are driving the market in the footwear industry.



APAC is projected to be the largest TPU market during the forecast period



The APAC TPU market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The footwear market in APAC is driven by increased consumer spending, strong economic growth, greater disposable incomes, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles, popularity of sports footwear, and a growing sports-driven consumer base. The footwear market in APAC remains strong with the presence of Nike and Adidas in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the TPU market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.

This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the TPU market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis



6 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Raw Material (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diisocyanate

6.3 Polyols

6.4 Diols



7 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Type (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyester

7.3 Polyether

7.4 Polycaprolactone



8 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By End Use Industry (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Footwear

8.3 Industrial Machiery

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Medical

8.6 Electronics

8.7 Others



9 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, By Region (In Terms of USD Million and Kilotons)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Players

10.3 Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Investment & Expansion

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.4 Partnership



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Lubrizol

11.3 Covestro

11.4 Huntsman

11.5 Wanhua

11.6 Polyone

11.7 Epaflex

11.8 Coim

11.9 Hexpol AB

11.10 Kuraray

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Americal Polyfilm

11.11.2 Mitsui Chemicals

11.11.3 Novotex

11.11.4 Statex

11.11.5 Songwon

11.11.6 Taiwan Pu Corporation

11.11.7 Sanyo Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1of5pd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

