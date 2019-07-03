Outlook on the Global Air Cargo Security & Screening Systems Market to 2024 Featuring 3DX-RAY, American Science & Engineering, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, and Others

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air cargo security and screening systems market was worth US$ 607 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 832 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global air cargo security and screening systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Assured security is a key factor catalysing the demand of air cargo security and screening systems. These systems can scan parcels and detect hidden illegal items, such as explosives, weapons, chemicals, firearms and narcotics. In the recent past, a rising risk of attacks and threats through explosives have driven the increasing adoption of these technologies. Moreover, these modern systems are capable of screening high volumes of cargo in shorter time spans.

Due to a considerable increase in global air cargo traffic, the need for effective and powerful security and screening systems has also increased. Security check for cargo shipments through physical inspection was possible only in the past when the air cargo traffic was scanty, however, with the ascend in number of air cargo services, the airport authorities are under an increasing pressure of implementing such technologies that enhance screening and surveillance of high volumes of cargo.

Market Summary



Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as X-ray systems, ETD (explosive trace detection) and EDS (explosive detection systems).

Based on the size of screening systems, the market has been segmented as small cargo, break and pallet cargo, and oversized cargo.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as narcotics detection, explosive detection, and metal and contraband detection.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America .

, , , and , and . The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being 3DX-RAY, American Science & Engineering, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Morpho Detection, Rapiscan Systems, Armstrong Monitoring, Astrophysics, CEIA, Autoclear and Gilardoni.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Size of Screening Systems

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 X-Ray Systems

6.2 ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)

6.3 EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)



7 Market Breakup by Size of Screening Systems

7.1 For Small Cargo

7.2 For Break and Pallet Cargo

7.3 For Oversized Cargo



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Narcotics Detection

8.2 Explosive Detection

8.3 Metal and Contraband Detection



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 3DX-RAY

11.3.2 American Science & Engineering

11.3.3 L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems Inc.

11.3.4 Morpho Detection LLC

11.3.5 Rapiscan Systems

11.3.6 Armstrong Monitoring

11.3.7 Astrophysics Inc.

11.3.8 CEIA

11.3.9 Autoclear LLC

11.3.10 Gilardoni



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mew5k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

