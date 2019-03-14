Outlook on the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market, 2018 to 2024 - Analysis by Navigation Technology, Type, End-user Industry and Region

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global automated guided vehicle market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The study on automated guided vehicle market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on global automated guided vehicle market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on automated guided vehicle market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automated guided vehicle market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automated guided vehicle market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Highlights

2.2. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Projection

2.3. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Navigation Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value chain Automated Guided Vehicle Market



4. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Navigation Technology

5.1. Laser Guidance

5.2. Magnetic Guidance

5.3. Natural Navigation

5.4. Vision Guided



6. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type

6.1. Forklift Automated Guided Vehicle

6.2. Load Transfer Automated Guided Vehicle

6.3. Pallet Trucks Automated Guided Vehicle

6.4. Assembly Line Automated Guided Vehicle

6.5. Light Load Transporters Automated Guided Vehicle

6.6. Tugger Automated Guided Vehicle



7. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by End-use Industry

7.1. Distribution & Logistics

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aerospace

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Retail

7.6. Manufacturing



8. Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Region 2018-2024

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Seegrid Corporation

9.2.2. Oceaneering AGV Systems

9.2.3. E&K Automation GmbH

9.2.4. JBT Corporation

9.2.5. Dematic Gmbh & Co. KG

9.2.6. Swisslog Holding AG

9.2.7. Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc.

9.2.8. Bastian Solutions LLC

9.2.9. Egemin Automation Inc.

9.2.10. Toyota Industries Corporation



