Outlook on the Global Gas Turbine Market (2019-2024): Projecting a CAGR of Approx 4% - Analysis by Technology, Design Type, Rated Capacity, End-user, and Region
Jul 10, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Turbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gas turbine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global gas turbine market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Market Insights
Growing electricity demand is one of the key factors driving the market growth. With increasing population and robust growth in the industrial sector, the need for uninterrupted power supply is expeditiously rising.
Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop turbines which offer the flexibility of fuel usage, operate at elevated temperatures and eliminate turbine failures.
Also, there is a noticeable shift from conventionally used electricity generation technologies to gas-fired technologies owing to their energy-efficiency. Moreover, manufacturers are also investing heavily in R&D to develop cost-effective options for electricity generation.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gas Turbine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology
5.4 Market Breakup by Design Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
6.2 Open Cycle Gas Turbine
7 Market Breakup by Design Type
7.1 Heavy Duty (Frame) Type
7.2 Aeroderivative Type
8 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity
8.1 Above 300 MW
8.2 120-300 MW
8.3 40-120 MW
8.4 Less Than 40 MW
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Power Generation
9.2 Mobility
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
15.3.2 Siemens
15.3.3 GE
15.3.4 MHPS
15.3.5 Ansaldo
15.3.6 Harbin Electric
15.3.7 OPRA
15.3.8 MAN Diesel
15.3.9 Solar Turbines
15.3.10 Vericor Power
15.3.11 BHEL
15.3.12 Centrax
15.3.13 Zorya
15.3.14 Caterpillar
15.3.15 General Electric
15.3.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/769tel
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article