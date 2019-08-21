Outlook on the Global High Purity Alumina Market to 2025 - Market Value & Volume Set to Grow at a CAGR of 19.4% & 16.7%, Respectively

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Purity Alumina Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the high purity alumina market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value, are provided.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

The high purity alumina market accounted for revenue of $987,042.9 thousand in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $4.131 million by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2018 to 2025.



The demand for high-purity alumina has gained traction, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in terms of volume during the analysis period, owing to increase in demand from applications such as LED bulbs, electronic displays, automotive, and medical. This trend is anticipated to continue with surge in adoption of HPA by end users and emerging technological developments in the electronics industry.



Increase in penetration of LEDs in the lighting market and rise in applications of high-purity alumina in smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets are the major factors propelling the growth of the global market. However, higher cost of production is expected to impede the market growth.



The LED bulbs segment dominated the high purity alumina market in 2017, owing to the shift toward LED lighting as compared to traditional lighting. Moreover, rise in need for energy-efficient light sources has increased the demand for LED bulbs, which has fueled the growth of this segment. Increase in per capita consumption of power has boosted the demand for electricity across the globe. This in turn has led to rise in demand for high purity alumina in the lighting industry. Electronics display serves as the most lucrative application segment, as several companies are investing in enhanced quality products such as high-purity alumina in electronics displays, encompassing tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches.



Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into hydrolysis and hydrochloric acid leaching (HCL). Hydrolysis is the most adopted technique to manufacture HPA. Orbite Technologies is the first to start the commercial production of HPA using the HCL process, thereby reducing the cost of HPA.



Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total high-purity alumina market in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increase in domestic production of energy efficient lightings, such as LEDs. China is one of the largest countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and is expected to continue its dominance during the analysis period in terms of volume and revenue, since it is a hub for LED manufacturing in Asia-Pacific.



The key players operating in the global high-purity alumina market include Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Alcoa Inc., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., UC Rusal, Sasol, and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd.



Key Findings



The North America high purity alumina market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 24.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific dominated the high purity alumina market with a revenue share of over 68.5% in 2017.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in adoption of LED bulbs over traditional bulbs

3.4.1.2. Rise in investment in end-use industries

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost of production

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Surge in demand from emerging economies

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.7. price trend analysis of hpa (4N , 5N , & 6N ) for end-user industries



Chapter: 4: GLOBAL HIGH PURITY ALUMINA MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. 4N High Purity Alumina (HPA)

4.3. 5N High Purity Alumina (HPA)

4.4. 6N High Purity Alumina (HPA)



Chapter: 5: GLOBAL HIGH PURITY ALUMINA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hydrolysis

5.3. Hydrochloric Acid Leaching



Chapter: 6: GLOBAL HIGH PURITY ALUMINA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. LED Bulbs

6.3. Semiconductor Substrate

6.4. Li-ion Batteries

6.5. Optical lenses

6.6. Bio Medical devices

6.7. Others



Chapter: 7: GLOBAL HIGH PURITY ALUMINA MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Alcoa Corporation

8.2. Altech Chemicals Ltd.

8.3. Baikowski SAS

8.4. Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

8.5. Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd.

8.6. Orbite Technologies Inc.

8.7. Sasol

8.8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.9. Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co. Ltd.

8.10. Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.



