Outlook on the Global Hydrogen Generators Market to 2022 - Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Million. The Global Market is further analysed by the following Product Types and End-Use Segments: Product Types On-Site, and Portable; End-Use Segments Fuel Cells, Petroleum, Chemicals, and Others.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hydrogen - A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential

The Pressing Need for Developing Cost Effective Techniques for Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen Generation Units to Surge in the Coming Years

Hydrogen to Play A Critical Role in Energy Generation Mix

Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nut Shell

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Demand from End-Use Segments Augurs well for the Hydrogen Generators Market

Current & Future Analysis

Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs. Merchant Production

Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Based on Fuel Cells to Drive Market Growth

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs to Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs

H2Mobility in Germany

UKH2Mobility in the UK

Scandinavian H2 Highway Partnership (SHHP)

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Whimsical Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Hydrogen 2.0 - Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen

Aircraft Manufacturing Industry to Integrate Hydrogen-Fuel Cells

Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs

Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen Generators

International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology Development for Hydrogen Supply

International Partnership for a Hydrogen Economy (IPHE)

International Energy Agency (IEA)

International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee on Hydrogen Technologies



4. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION AND STORAGE

Simplified Hydrogen Production Process through Balancing Fluid Mechanic Forces

Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production

Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as Catalyst

Research Programs to Enhance SR and DRI Process Performances

Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution

Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power

Carbon Neutral Synthetic Fuels for Reducing Carbon Dioxide Release into Atmosphere

Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation

Sorbent Enhanced Reforming

Ion Transport Membrane (ITM) Reforming

Plasma Reformers

Micro-channel Reformer

Ongoing Research and Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass

Cheaper On-Demand Hydrogen Production on the Horizon

University of Leeds Develops Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Hydrogen Production System

Caldicellulosiruptor saccharolyticus' Bacterium Increases Hydrogen Production

Synthesized Amine Broane Set to Transform Hydrogen Storage

Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution

Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life

Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Properties of Hydrogen

Comparative Analysis of Hydrogen with Other Fuel Types

Hydrogen Generators

Onsite Hydrogen Generators

Portable Hydrogen Generators

Hydrogen Production Technologies - A General Perspective

Thermochemical Production Technologies

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Advantages

Disadvantages

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Methanol Reformation

Ammonia Cracking

Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System

Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology

Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process

Natural Gas-Reforming

Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons

Coal Gasification

Biomass Gasification

Bio Hydrogen Process

Electrolytic Production Technologies

Water Electrolysis

Alkaline Electrolysis

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

High-Temperature Electrolysis

Photolytic Production Technologies

Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production

Photobiological Hydrogen Production /Biophotolysis

Other Hydrogen Production Technologies

Dark Fermentation



6. APPLICATION OF HYDROGEN IN SELECT END-USE DOMAINS

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Applications

Fuel Cells

Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles

Food Industry

Other Industries



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Key Players



7.2 Product Launches

Air Products to Launch PRISM PHG830 Hydrogen Generator

SAGIM Unveils New Range of BPMP-EC Hydrogen Generators



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Element 1 Partners with Anderson Industries

Air Liquide and Covestro Ink Long-Term Contract

Nel ASA Bags Purchase Order from Nikola Motor Company

HyperSolar Incorporates 3-D Oxygen Catalyst within a Hydrogen Production Device

Element 1 Inks Technology License Agreement for S-Series Hydrogen Generator

Air Liquide and Groupe ADP Inaugurates Public Hydrogen Station Installed in France

Element 1 Enters into Purchase Contract with Blue-G New Energy Science and Technology

Air Liquide Signs Long Term Agreement with Pemex Transformacin Industrial

7-Eleven Japan and Toyota Ink Agreement to Study Energy Conservation and Carbon Dioxide Emissions Reduction

Element 1 Enters into Supply Agreement with Synergy Power Technologies

HyperSolar Extends Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of California

Nel ASA to Acquire Proton Energy Systems

Air Liquide Commissions Largest Hydrogen Storage Facility

Air Liquide Acquires Airgas

Plug Power and HyGear Enters into a Partnership

Praxair Unveils Hydrogen Plant for Repsol



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Fuel Cells Demand Fosters Growth

US Government Efforts on Hydrogen Energy Development

Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy

Energy Policy Act

Renewable Portfolio Standards

FreedomCAR Program

FreedomFuel Program

Solid State Energy Conversion Alliance

Hydrogen Production Statistics

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

Market Analysis



9.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

European Merchant Hydrogen Statistics

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Hydrogen-based Fuel Cells to Witness Significant Growth

Competition

Overview of Regional Markets

Japan

Japan's Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells Market

Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations

China

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Brazil

South Africa

Hydrogen to Light up Remote South African Communities

B. Market Analytics



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 74

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (30)

(30) France (5)

(5)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (5)

(5)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Africa (1)

