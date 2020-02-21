Outlook on the Global Lithium Compound Market to 2025 - Key Profiles on Ganfeng Lithium, Albemarle, SQM and Tianqi Lithium Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium compound market is forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global lithium compound market looks promising with opportunities in the lithium-ion batteries, glass & ceramics, lubricants, polymers, metallurgy, and air treatment industries. The major drivers for this market are the increasing production of electric vehicles, growth in portable electronics, and low environmental impact of lithium batteries as compared to lead-acid.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing demand for lithium polymer batteries.

Some of the features of Global Lithium Compound Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Lithium compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by derivative type and end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Lithium compound market size by various segments, such as derivative type and end-use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Lithium compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end-use industries and regions for the lithium compound market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithium compound market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key questions answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global lithium compound market by end-use industry (Li-Ion Batteries, Glass & Ceramics, Lubricants, Polymers, Metallurgy, Air treatment, and Others), derivative type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Concentrate, Lithium Metal, Lithium Chloride, Butyl Lithium and Others), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Lithium Compound Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Lithium Compound Market by Derivative

3.3.1: Lithium Carbonate

3.3.2: Lithium Hydroxide

3.3.3: Lithium Concentrate

3.3.4: Lithium Metal

3.3.5: Lithium Chloride

3.3.6: Butyl-Lithium

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Lithium Compound Market by End-Use Industry

3.4.1: Li-Ion Batteries

3.4.2: Glass & Ceramics

3.4.3: Lubricants

3.4.4: Polymers

3.4.5: Metallurgy

3.4.6: Air Treatment

3.4.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Lithium Compound Market by Region

4.2: North American Lithium Compound Market

4.2.1: Market by End-Use Industry

4.2.2: Market by Derivative

4.2.3: Market by Method

4.2.4: The US Lithium Compound Market

4.2.5: Canadian Lithium Compound Market

4.2.6: Mexican Lithium Compound Market

4.3: European Lithium Compound Market

4.3.1: Market by End-Use Industry

4.3.2: Market by Derivative

4.3.3: German Lithium Compound Market

4.3.4: French Lithium Compound Market

4.3.5: Spain Lithium Compound Market

4.3.6: Russian Lithium Compound Market

4.4: APAC Lithium Compound Market

4.4.1: Market by End-Use Industry:

4.4.2: Market by Derivative

4.4.3: Chinese Lithium Compound Market

4.4.4: Japanese Lithium Compound Market

4.4.5: Indian Lithium Compound Market

4.4.6: South Korean Lithium Compound Market

4.4.7: Thailand Lithium Compound Market

4.5: ROW Lithium Compound Market

4.5.1: Market by End-Use Industry

4.5.2: Market by Derivative

4.5.3: Market by Method



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by Derivative Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Lithium Compound Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Lithium Compound market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Lithium Compound market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Merger and Acquisition



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Ganfeng Lithium

7.2: Albemarle

7.3: SQM

7.4: Tianqi Lithium

7.5: Lithium Americas

7.6: Galaxy Resources Ltd.

7.7: Wealth Minerals Ltd.

7.8: Nemaska Lithium

7.9: MGX Minerals Inc.

7.10: Livent

7.11: FMC Lithium



