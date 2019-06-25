Outlook on the Global Mold Release Agents Market to 2024 for Die-Casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, PU Molding, Concrete, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, and Composite Molding

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mold Release Agents Market by Product Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based), Application (Die-Casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, PU Molding, Concrete, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of mold release agents was USD 1,741.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,462.8 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6%, between 2019 and 2024.

Increasing product use of mold release agents in various applications is expected to drive the mold release agents market



It is largely driven by the increasing use of mold release agents in various applications such as die-casting, PU molding, composite molding, concrete, rubber molding, and wood composite & panel pressing. Mold release agents enhance productivity, extend the life of die or mold, improve the surface quality, and reduce scrap and defect rates of molded products, thereby adding value to molded products.



Water-Based mold release agents are expected to be the fastest-growing product type segment of the mold release agents market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The water-based mold release agents segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing concern towards the use of environmentally friendly products properties to release materials from the mold easily has driven its growth. In addition, lack of VOC and their non-flammable nature are important driving factors.



Composite molding application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, between 2019 and 2024



The composite molding application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increasing demand for composites in aerospace, windmill blades, appliances, and marine due to the low weight.



Rising demand from die-casting, rubber molding, plastic molding, and concrete manufacturing is likely to drive the demand for mold release agents in APAC



The APAC mold release agents market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing production of composites, plastics, concrete, PU, and die-casting in China and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the mold release agents market in the region. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), and TAG Chemicals (India) has positively influenced the demand trend for mold release agents in the region.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on mold release agents offered by top players in the global market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the mold release agents market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for mold release agents across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global mold release agents market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the mold release agents market.

The key players profiled in the report include Henkel AG & Co (Germany), Chem-Trend (US), LANXESS Group (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (Japan), Croda International (UK), Daikin Industries (Japan), McGee Industries (US), Michelman (US), Miller-Stephenson (US), Marbocote Limited (UK), TAG Chemicals (Germany), and LORD Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mold Release Agents Market

4.2 Mold Release Agents Market, By Region

4.3 APAC Mold Release Agents Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Mold Release Agents Market, By Major Countries

4.5 Mold Release Agents Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Automotive and Construction Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From Various Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

5.2.2.2 Rising Use of Non-Stick Coatings on Molds

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of the Infrastructure Sector and Its Impact on Mold Release Agents Market

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of the Automotive Sector and Its Impact on the Mold Release Agents Market



6 Mold Release Agents Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-Based Mold Release Agents

6.2.1 Non-Flammable and Zero VOC Content Characteristics are Expected to Drive the Demand for Water-Based Mold Release Agents

6.3 Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

6.3.1 Flammability of Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents is Decreasing the Demand for Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

6.4 Others



7 Mold Release Agents Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Die-Casting

7.2.1 Growing Casting Production is Expected to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents in the Die-Casting Application

7.3 Pu Molding

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automobiles and Footwear Drives the Market in Pu Molding Application

7.4 Concrete

7.4.1 Growing Construction Industry is Driving the Demand for Mold Release Agents

7.5 Rubber Molding

7.5.1 Growing Production of Tires and Rubber Goods is Influencing the Mold Release Agents Market Positively in Rubber Molding Application

7.6 Plastic Molding

7.6.1 Growing Demand for Plastic Products is Expected to Drive the Market

7.7 Wood Composite & Panel Pressing

7.7.1 Growing Furniture and Construction Industry is Expected to Spur the Demand for Mold Release Agents

7.8 Composite Molding

7.8.1 Growing Demand for Wind Energy and Lightweight Materials in Boats and Ships is Expected to Boost the Demand for Mold Release Agents

7.9 Others



8 Mold Release Agents Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Rapid Industrialization is Expected to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Growing Production of Tires and Rubber Goods is Expected to Drive the Mold Release Agents Market

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Growing Construction Industry in India is Positively Influencing the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Automobile Manufacturing is Likely to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.2.5 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 The Presence of the Largest Automobile Manufacturers is Expected to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 The Growing Manufacturing of Pu Products is Expected to Drive the Market

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Strong Aerospace & Defense Sector to Boost the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Growing Aerospace & Defense Sector in Italy is Likely to Drive the Mold Release Agents Market

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Growth in the Manufacturing Sector is Expected to Drive the Mold Release Agents Market

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Huge Die-Casting Production Drives the Demand for Mold Release Agents in Russia

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Heavy Investments in the Aerospace & Defense Sector are Expected to Drive the Mold Release Agents Market

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Growing Construction Industry is Positively Influencing the Mold Release Agents Market of Mexico

8.4.3 Canada

8.4.3.1 Population Growth in the Country is Likely to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Turkey

8.5.1.1 Industrialization in the Country I Spurring the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.2.1 Growing Automotive Sector is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Mold Release Agents Market

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Rising Production of Commercial, Defense, and Executive Aviation in the Country is Expected to Drive the Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Growing Demand for Rubber Products is Expected to Drive Mold Release Agents Market

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Market Share Analysis

9.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.6.1 Expansion

9.6.2 New Product Launch

9.6.3 Acquisition

9.6.4 Agreement



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Chem-Trend L.P.

10.2 Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

10.3 Croda International PLC

10.4 LANXESS Group

10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd.

10.6 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

10.7 Michelman, Inc.

10.8 Marbocote Limited

10.9 Mcgee Industries, Inc.

10.10 Miller-Stephenson, Inc.

10.11 TAG Chemicals GmbH

10.12 LORD Corporation

10.13 Other Key Market Players

10.13.1 Abrasive Supply Company, Inc.

10.13.2 AGC Seimi Chemical Co, Ltd.

10.13.3 Ampacet Corporation

10.13.4 BCC Products, Inc.

10.13.5 ChUKyo Group

10.13.6 Cresset Chemical Company

10.13.7 Dow, Inc

10.13.8 Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

10.13.9 Jet-Lube LLC

10.13.10 Kao Group

10.13.11 Moresco Corporation

10.13.12 Peri Group

10.13.13 Sika Group

10.13.14 Sumico Lubricant Co, Ltd.

10.13.15 Teknik Kimya Donatim Makine Enerji San. Ve Tic. A..

10.13.16 Unimatec Co, Ltd.

10.13.17 Spick N Clean Pty Ltd.

10.13.18 Smooth-On, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehbmgg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

