Outlook on the Golf Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

The Global Golf Equipment Market was valued at USD 8515.55 Million in the year 2020.

The major factors facilitating the growth of golf equipment market are the increase in golf tourism, the rise in the number of professional and amateur female golfers, and the development of new golf courses. Moreover, it is an outdoor activity that provides ample opportunities for the consumers to spend their quality time. Also, the global Golf Equipment market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to rising consumer disposable income, spur in golf tourism and growing popularity of the sport.

Americas region occupied the largest share in global Golf Equipment market. The reason America dominates is mainly because countries have been hosting a variety of sporting events and have developed infrastructure to attract more people to participate in sports. The United States golf equipment industry show healthy signs, driven by new product innovation, favorable market pricing and healthy retail inventory levels combined with strong consumer spending, favourable weather forecast and high interest in the game of golf.

The COVID-19 has negatively impacted the golf equipment market on account of nationwide lockdown and social distancing norms. Golf is mostly being played in the Americas, Europe and Oceania countries which were highly impacted by the pandemic resulting in a decline in the equipment market. However, the situation started to improve after mid-year with improved sales and market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of golf equipment market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Golf Equipment Market by Product Type (Golf Club, Golf Balls, Golf Gears).

The report analyses the Golf Equipment Market by Distribution Channel (Sports Goods Retailers, online Retailers, Department & Discount Store).

The Golf Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Spain , Japan , South Korea , Thailand , Australia ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product type, distribution channel. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Callaway Golf Company, Fusheng Precision, Bridgestone, Acushnet, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Fila Korea, Honma, Mizuno Corporation, TaylorMade, Ping.

