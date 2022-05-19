Outlook on the Hand Dryer Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Panasonic, Excel Dryer and Hokwang Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Dryer Market by Type, End User, and Mode of operation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand dryer market size was valued at $781.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,100.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Hand dryer is an electrical device, mostly used for drying a person's hands by blowing warm air, either manually or automatically. Hand dryers are in high demand due to increase in awareness about washroom hygiene, less preference of paper towel, and growth of hotel industry.

Presently, the hand dryer market faces a swift growth, owing to customizations of hand dryers offered by manufacturers in accordance with customer demand, along with time saving factor and performance efficiency. However, according to the recent studies, hand dryers are considered unhygienic, and it is believed that they spread more germs as compared to conventional technologies, thereby negatively affecting the market growth.

Dyson introduced "Dyson Air blade hand dryer," which reduces bacteria on washed hands by up to 40%. Johnson Electric designed customized hand dryer that increases airflow, which reduces the drying time to almost half. Jet hand dryers are expected to dominate the market, by value, throughout the analysis period. However, market volume of hot hand dryers is expected to dominate the hand dryer market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the manufacturing activities and disrupted the distribution network of the hand dryer market globally. People were forced to stay at their homes to limit the spread of the virus. Government's stringent rules regarding social distancing and complete lockdowns resulted in huge losses for vendors operating in the market. All the major key players and other sales channel were closed during the lockdown period. However, a V-shaped recovery is expected in the post-pandemic period.



Hand dryers dry hands quickly and consume less electricity. In addition, there is no need of paper towel, which ultimately saves money. It is eco-friendly and it reduces the usage of paper, thereby saving trees in the long run. However, the spread of bacterial infection owing to the use of the dryer and high noise levels are the major factors that restrict the market growth.

Technological advancements to improve high noise level along with an increase in efficiency are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. The technologically advanced products, which are being launched in this market, primarily focus on speed and hygiene, thereby enhancing market demand. The World Hand Dryer offers VERDEdri, which is the first all-in-one dryer that meets customer requirements of efficiency and consumes only 950 watts power.



The hand dryer market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, mode of operation, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hotels, hospitals & clinics, office buildings, food processing & service industries, commercial complexes, and others (railway stations, airports, education institutes, and common public restrooms).

By mode of operation, the market is bifurcated into push button hand dryer and automatic hand dryer. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players in hand dryer market are AB Electrolux, American Dryer Inc., Dyson Ltd, Excel Dryer, Inc., Hokwang Industries Co. Ltd., HygenEco Systems, LLC (Bio JetDrier), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Palmer Fixture, Panasonic Corporation, and World Dryer Corporation.



