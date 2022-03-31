Outlook on the Identity Theft Insurance Global Market to 2030 - Increased Importance for Privacy Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity Theft Insurance Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Identity theft insurance is intended to cover some of the costs associated with a theft of one's identity. In addition, it compensates victims for expenses incurred in regaining their financial identities and fixing their credit records. These expenses include everything from phone bills to legal assistance. Moreover, specialists are frequently provided by policies to assist victims with the process of reclaiming their identities. Furthermore, when someone uses personal information to attempt fraud or other crimes, it is called identity theft.

Increase in adoption of convenience of digital payments for customers and significant increase in cybercrimes promote the growth of the identity theft insurance market. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global identity theft insurance market. However, lack of less awareness among people about identity theft insurances and client expectations for superior services are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in digitization in developing countries is expected to provide various growth opportunities for the market growth. In addition, increased importance of digital privacy for the people are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The identity theft insurance market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into credit card fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, phone or utilities fraud, bank fraud and others. Depending on application, it is fragmented into individuals and business. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



