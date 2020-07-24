Outlook on the Industrial Coatings Global Market to 2025 - by Resin Type and Application

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Coatings Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial coatings market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for coated products in general industrial sector and rising adoption of ceramic coatings in aerospace sector is contributing significantly into the growth of the market across the globe.



Rising adoption of high-performance coatings in automotive industry is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the global industrial coatings market. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations regarding vehicle emission is fueling the demand for ceramic coatings in the market. The huge capital requirement for development and manufacturing of the ceramic coating products along with the high cost of high-performance coatings are some of the factors that are hampering the growth of the global industrial coatings market.



The global market for industrial coatings is segregated on the basis of resin type and application industry. Based on the rein type, the market is further classified into acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy, and others. The acrylic segment is projected to have a considerable growth owing to the growing application in various industries such as automotive and aerospace. Based on the application, the global industrial coatings market is further segmented into aerospace, automotive, general industrial, marine, wood, and others. The general industrial segment estimated to have a considerable share in the market owing to the industrialization across the globe. Based on geography, the global industrial coatings market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among, region Asia-Pacific projected to have a considerable share in the global industrial coatings market.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global industrial coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Jotun A/S, PPG Industries Inc., and others. Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Industrial Coatings Market Research and Analysis by Resin Type

2. Global Industrial Coatings Market Research and Analysis by application



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. BASF SE

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Jotun A/S

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. PPG Industries Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Industrial Coatings Market by Resin Type

5.1.1. Acrylic

5.1.2. Polyester

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Epoxy

5.1.5. Others (Alkyd)

5.2. Global Industrial Coatings Market by End-User

5.2.1. Aerospace

5.2.2. Automotive

5.2.3. General Industrial

5.2.4. Marine

5.2.5. Wood

5.2.6. Others ( Electronics)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.2. Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

7.3. Asian Paints Ltd.

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Beckers Group

7.6. Berger Paints India Ltd.

7.7. Croda International Plc

7.8. Evonik Industries AG

7.9. Hempel A/S

7.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.11. Jotun A/S

7.12. Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

7.13. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.14. NOROO Paint & Coatings co.,Ltd.

7.15. PPG Industries Inc.

7.16. RPM International Inc.

7.17. Sika AG

7.18. Tikkurila OYJ

7.19. The Sherwin-Williams Co.

7.20. The Dow Chemical Co.



