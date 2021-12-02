Outlook on the Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhalation anesthesia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Inhalation anesthesia refers to the anesthetic medications that are induced for maintaining the levels of general anesthesia and sedation in the body during surgery. Some of the commonly used inhalation anesthetics include nitrous oxide, desflurane, isoflurane and sevoflurane. These anesthetics are administered using a laryngeal face airway and a tracheal tube connected to a vaporizer. They are highly effective in small doses and can induce respiratory depression, reduce the arterial blood pressure and increase cerebral blood flow when used in unmoderated quantities. In comparison to the traditionally used intravenous variants, inhalation anesthesia does not accumulate in the body and aids in preventing excessive dosage, while promoting normal functioning of the patient.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders requiring surgical treatments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory and degenerative disorders, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Hospitals and other ambulatory healthcare centers are widely using sevoflurane and other ether-based inhalation anesthetic agents with low pungency and non-irritant odor for patients with asthma or sensitive air passages.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of anesthesia recycling systems for extracting anesthetic compounds from hospital vents and operating rooms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, anesthesia manufacturers are also producing variants with enhanced compatibility and minimal side-effects to cater to the requirements of patients sensitive to anesthetic agents. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Desflurane

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sevoflurane

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Isoflurane

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Induction

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Maintenance

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbvie Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Halocarbon Products Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Merck KGaA

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

