Outlook on the L-Carnitine Global Market to 2026 - by Process Type, Product Type & Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global L-Carnitine Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The L-carnitine market is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, awareness related to its benefits, rising use of the L-carnitine in the animal feed for their overall growth and development is anticipated to drive the growth of the L-carnitine market across the globe. However, the high cost of L-carnitine may restrain the growth of the global market.



The L-carnitine market is segmented on the basis of process type, product type, and application. Based on the process type market is segmented into bioprocess and chemical synthesis. Bioprocess is anticipated to hold major market share based on process type. The high yield capacity of this process is a key factor contributing to the high share of the market segment. Based on product type, the market is segmented into food & pharmaceutical grade and feed grade. Based on the application, the market is segmented into animal feed, healthcare products, functional drinks, and others.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the L-carnitine market due to the high awareness of using L-carnitine in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the L-carnitine market. The increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated diseases is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



Lonza Group Ltd., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ceva Sant Animale S.A., Biosint S.p.A., Chengda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Hubei Yuancheng Technology Co. Ltd. among others are the key players operating in the global market. These market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion to sustain a strong position in the market.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global L-carnitine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global L-carnitine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global L-carnitine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Lonza Group, Ltd.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Merck KGaA

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Cayman Chemical

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global L-Carnitine Market by Process Type

5.1.1. Bioprocess

5.1.2. Chemical Synthesis

5.2. Global L-Carnitine Market by Product Type

5.2.1. Food & Pharmaceutical Grade

5.2.2. Feed Grade

5.3. Global L-Carnitine Market by Application

5.3.1. Animal Feed

5.3.2. Healthcare Products

5.3.3. Functional Drinks

5.3.4. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AIDP, Inc.

7.2. Biosint S.p.A.

7.3. Carbosynth, Ltd.

7.4. Cayman Chemical

7.5. Ceva Sant Animale S.A.

7.6. Chengda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

7.7. Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

7.8. Hubei Yuancheng Technology Co. Ltd.

7.9. Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.10. Lonza Group, Ltd.

7.11. Merck KGaA

7.12. Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

7.13. Shanghai Kangxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.14. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.15. Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6vgf8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

