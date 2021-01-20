Outlook on the Medical Robotic Systems Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global medical robotic systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global medical robotic systems market to grow with a CAGR of 19.06% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on medical robotic systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on medical robotic systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical robotic systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical robotic systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The increasing healthcare expenditure and advancements in the technology and technique to treat patients by minimally invasive methods

Systems help in decreasing chronic pain and hospital stay, and upsurges the accuracy of surgery, hence being a preferred option

2) Restraints

The high cost of installation and maintenance of the medical robotic system

3) Opportunities

The increasing geriatric populations, who are more prone to higher risk injuries owing to their weak skeletal system

Segment Covered

The global medical robotic systems market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

Surgical Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Prosthetics/Exoskeletons

Assistive and Rehabilitation Systems

Non-medical Robotics in Hospitals

The Global Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

Neurology

Orthopedics Robotic Systems

Laparoscopy

Special Education

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical robotic systems market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical robotic systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical robotic systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Robotic Systems Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Robotic Systems Market Projection

2.3. Medical Robotic Systems Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Medical Robotic Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Medical Robotic Systems Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Robotic Systems Market



4. Medical Robotic Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

5.1. Surgical Robots

5.2. Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

5.3. Prosthetics/Exoskeletons

5.4. Assistive and Rehabilitation Systems

5.5. Non-medical Robotics in Hospitals



6. Global Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

6.1. Neurology

6.2. Orthopedics Robotic Systems

6.3. Laparoscopy

6.4. Special Education



7. Global Medical Robotic Systems Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Medical Robotic Systems Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Medical Robotic Systems Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Medical Robotic Systems Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Medical Robotic Systems Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Medical Robotic Systems Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Robotic Systems Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Stryker Corporation

8.2.2. Intuitive Surgical

8.2.3. Medtronic Plc

8.2.4. Kinova Robotics

8.2.5. Accuray Inc

8.2.6. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

8.2.7. MAKO Surgical Corp

8.2.8. Auris Health Inc.

8.2.9. Renishaw Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4q2aj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

