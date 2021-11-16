Outlook on the Meter Data Management System Global Market to 2026 - by Component Type, Utility Type, Application, Deployment Type. End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meter Data Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meter data management system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A meter data management system (MDMS) refers to a software-based application that is used to collect readings from automated metering devices. It acts as a crucial component of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) that enables bidirectional communication between the meter and central management system. The system primarily includes smart meters that measure gas, electricity and water consumption, along with devices to import, validate and process data before it is used for analysis and final billing. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, MDMS enables the user to consolidate all consumption data under a single structure and manage both analog and interval data to optimize business processes.



The global market is primarily driven by the increasing deployment of smart grids, along with rapid urbanization across the globe. There is growing consumer demand, especially in the residential sector, for efficient data monitoring systems to manage the overall energy consumption and effectively track their utility bills. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced metering technologies for power outage management and enhancing grid reliability, are also providing a boost to the market growth. MDM systems can detect power outages and provide users with real-time updates based on their energy consumption.

Additionally, the modernization of aging power infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the integration of advanced metering systems with the cloud computing systems and Internet-of-Things (IoT), along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trilliant Holdings Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global meter data management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global meter data management system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the utility type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global meter data management system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Meter Data Management System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component Type

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software and Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Utility Type

7.1 Electricity

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Water

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Grid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Microgrid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Energy Storage

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 EV Charging

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

9.1 Cloud-based

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 On-premises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Residential

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Industrial

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Aclara Technologies LLC

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Arad Group

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Eaton Corporation Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Elster Group GmbH

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Itron Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Kamstrup

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Landis+Gyr

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Oracle Corporation

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Schneider Electric

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.13 Siemens

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.14 Trilliant Holdings Inc.

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

