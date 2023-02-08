Outlook on the Mobile Water Treatment Global Market to 2030 - Increased Environmental Initiatives by Government Worldwide for Low Waste Generation Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Water Treatment Market, by Type, by Services, by Application, by End-user, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile water treatment market held a market value of USD 1,566.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,395.4 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



In addition to that, the mobile water treatment market volume has been accounted as 9,300 units in 2021 and is subject to increase at the rate of 9% over the anticipated period.



Mobile water treatment plants can be called on-demand and have been gaining popularity among public and private agencies at a considerable level. Mobile water treatments aid heavily in decreasing the waste generated by different sectors. The rising environmental-friendly initiatives by public as well as private firms contribute towards the market growth surge.



On the other hand, the aging infrastructure delimits the market growth. Moreover, the surge in installation and high equipment costs, coupled with high operational charges hinder the growth of the mobile water treatment industry to a certain extent.



Growth Influencers:

Increased Environmental Initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation



A surge in the environmental activities proposed and implemented by governments throughout the world has driven the growth rate of the mobile water treatment market.

For instance, in September 2021, US legislators proposed to start a program that will fund USD 750 million in grants for water-recycling projects in the 17 Western states of the US through 2027. The decentralized water reuse plants are one of the prominent means for the reduction of waste. Such initiatives fuel the market growth.



Continuously Rising Population and Urbanization increase demand to regulate wastewater



As the urbanization increases, the number of people inclining towards environmental-friendly waste reducing processes is highly increasing.

Also, the rising population also contributes towards the growth rate of the market. In light of this, the demand for on-site mobile water treatment services and products is highly increasing, which owes towards the growth of the mobile water treatment industry.



Segments Overview:



The global mobile water treatment market is segmented into type, services, application, and end user.



By Type

Resin Mobile Water Treatment

Membrane Mobile Water Treatment

Filtration Mobile Water Treatment

Others

The membrane mobile water treatment segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 550 million for 2022 to 2030. The filtration mobile water treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate of 9.7% over the forecast period.



By Services

Emergency Rental

Temporary Hire

Long Term Contract

The emergency rental segment held more than 50% of the market share in 2021.



By Application

Clarification

Chemical Softening

Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

Ion Exchange

Others

The filtration segment is expected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 million by 2027 in terms of revenue.



By End User

Municipal

Construction

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

The municipal segment held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021.



Regional Overview



By region, the global mobile water treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American market for mobile water treatment held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021 with a market value accounting to USD 964.8 million owing to surging strategic initiatives. For instance, in November 2020, MANN+HUMMEL expanded their life sciences & environment pursuits with an investment in ZwitterCo, an early-stage company focused on membrane solutions built to handle organic-heavy waste streams.



Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market for mobile water treatment is projected to be the fastest growing region with a growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period. Furthermore, the European industry is also subject to steady growth over the forecast period owing to the rising concerns related to water conservation and retreatment approaches awareness.



Competitive Landscape



The chief companies operating in the global mobile water treatment market include SUEZ Water, Evoqua Water Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, MPW, Pall Water Processing, Degremont, Ecolutia, Ramky Enviro Engineers, Organo Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Aquatech International Corporation, Orenco Systems, Inc., and Scinor Water America, L.L.C.



The top five players in the market hold approximately 30% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to sustain in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, Veolia Water Technologies, a subsidiary of the Veolia group and leading specialist in water treatment, invested 20 million euros in the development and construction of a new regeneration and recycling service centre with mobile water treatment technologies and assets in Heinsberg, Germany. The facility will regenerate as well as recycle the resins used in the mobile water treatment process.

