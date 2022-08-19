Outlook on the Molluscicides Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bayer CropScience, BASF and Lonza Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molluscicides Market, By Type By Form By Application By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molluscicides market is expected to witness impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Molluscicides, also referred to as snail baits, are pesticides intended to control mollusks that damage agricultural crops. Slug pellets, snail pellets, and other varieties of snail bait are included in this category.

These pesticides are actively used in gardening and agriculture to protect plants and crops from snail pests. Mollusks cause terrible harm since they completely kill the plant. Metal salts like aluminium sulphate, iron (III) phosphate, and ferric sodium EDTA, among others, are utilized as chemical agents in molluscicides.

Factors such as increased demand to boost horticulture crops and growing export and import of agricultural commodities across the globe are driving the growth of the global molluscicides market. Rapid globalization of the agrochemical industry and increasing demand for advanced active ingredients to protect the crops are expected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.

The global molluscicides market is segmented into type, form, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is divided into chemical and biological. Chemical molluscicides are anticipated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growing demand for chemical molluscicides to save the horticulture crops from getting damaged is boosting the segment growth. However, the legal rights and regulations might hinder the segment growth in the forecast period.

Major market players operating in the global molluscicides market are Bayer CropScience LLC, BASF SE, Lonza Group AG, American Vanguard Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Syngenta Group, UPL Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., PI Industries Ltd., De Sangosse SAS, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global molluscicides market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global molluscicides market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global molluscicides market based on product & services, technique, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global molluscicides market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global molluscicides market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global molluscicides market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global molluscicides market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global molluscicides market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Molluscicides Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Molluscicides Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Chemical v/s Biological)

6.2.2. By Form (Pellets, Powder, Liquids & Gels)

6.2.3. By Application (Agricultural v/s Non-Agricultural)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Molluscicides Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Form

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Molluscicides Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Form

7.3.1.2.3. By Application

7.3.2. Mexico Molluscicides Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Form

7.3.2.2.3. By Application

7.3.3. Canada Molluscicides Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Form

7.3.3.2.3. By Application



8. Europe Molluscicides Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Molluscicides Market Outlook



10. South America Molluscicides Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Molluscicides Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Including SWOT Analysis)

14.2.1. Bayer CropScience LLC

14.2.2. BASF SE

14.2.3. Lonza Group AG

14.2.4. American Vanguard Corporation

14.2.5. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

14.2.6. Syngenta Group

14.2.7. UPL Limited

14.2.8. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

14.2.9. PI Industries Ltd.

14.2.10. De Sangosse SAS



15. Strategic Recommendations

