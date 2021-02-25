Outlook on the Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global motor vehicle and parts dealers market is expected to grow from $3920.36 billion in 2020 to $4355.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5676.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the motor vehicle and parts dealers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle and parts dealers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor vehicle and parts dealers market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicle and parts dealers market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle and parts dealers indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle and parts dealers market.



Motor vehicle dealers are increasingly offering unique experiences and features to meet customer expectations. Experiential retail refers to a store which offers consumers a chance to buy an experience rather than just an object or service. This trend is driven largely by millennial and their preference for experiences over things. These stores often use technology such as augmented reality and combine traditional elements with mobile apps and activities. For instance, car brand Audi has integrated virtual reality (VR) experience in their showrooms to attract potential customers. The company designed the VR experience to present its vehicles to potential customers in a more personalized and engaging manner, while solving the issue of smaller dealerships being unable to stock more than five cars.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the motor vehicle and parts dealers market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in decline in manufacture and trade of non-essential goods and an overall decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the motor vehicle and parts dealers market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The motor vehicle and parts dealers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data it will become easier for motor vehicle and parts dealers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers , thus it is expected to drive the market going forward.



