Outlook on the Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces Global Market to 2031 - 382 Companies Profiled Including Bio-Gate, Tesla Nanocoatings and HZO Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces (Nanocoatings) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of market size, applications, growth prospects, impact of COVID-19, market challenges, drivers and opportunities.

The use of advanced nanocoatings to mitigate viruses and environmental damage has emerged. Applied to high-transmission surfaces the use of nanocoatings offers continuous disinfection. This is one example of the many functionalities nanocoatings offer to a wide range of products and processes.

Types of nanocoatings covered include:

Anti-fingerprint Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-microbial and anti-viral Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-corrosion Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Abrasion & wear-resistant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Barrier Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-fouling and easy-clean Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Self-cleaning Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Photocatalytic Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

UV-resistant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Thermal barrier Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Flame retardant Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-icing and de-icing Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Anti-reflective Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Self-healing Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Shape memory Nanostructured Coatings, Films and Surfaces

Market for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination)

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing)

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection)

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Bio-based and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining

Anti-counterfeiting

Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements

Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanostructured coatings, surfaces and films

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2031, by type, end-user market and regional markets

382 company profiles. Companies profiled include Bio-Gate, Tesla Nanocoatings, HZO, EnvisionSQ, P2i, Swift Coat, HeiQ Materials, OrganoClick, Green Earth Nano Science, Reactive Surfaces, Kastus, Advanced Materials JTJ, etc. and many more. Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview of Nanocoatings

3 Market Analysis by Nanocoatings Type

4 Market Segment Analysis, by End-user Market

5 Nanocoatings Companies

5.1 3M

5.2 Abrisa Technologies

5.3 Accucoat, Inc.

5.4 Aculon, Inc.

5.5 Acreo Engineering

5.6 Adaptive Surface Technologies

5.7 Advanced Materials-JTJ S.R.O

5.8 Advanced Nanotech Lab

5.9 Advanced Silicon Group

5.10 Advanced Soft Materials, Inc.

5.11 Advenira Enterprises, Inc.

5.12 Aereus Technologies

5.13 Agienic Antimicrobials

5.14 AKALI Technology

5.15 AkzoNobel

5.16 ALD Nanosolutions, Inc.

5.17 Alfred Clouth Lackfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

5.18 Allied Bioscience

5.19 AMProtecTion, LLC

5.20 Alchemy

5.21 Alexium, Inc.

5.22 Americhem

5.23 AMProtecTion, LLC

5.24 AM Technology Ltd.

5.25 Analytical Services & Materials, Inc.

5.26 Ancatt

5.27 Applied Graphene Materials

5.28 Applied Nanocoatings, Inc.

5.29 Applied Nanotechnologies S.L

5.30 Applied Nano Surfaces

5.31 Applied Sciences, Inc.

5.32 Applied Thin Films, Inc.

5.33 Artekya

5.34 Ar Brown

5.35 ARA-Coatings

5.36 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

5.37 Attonuclei

5.38 Autonomic Materials, Inc.

5.39 Avaluxe International GmbH

5.40 Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L

5.41 Bactiguard AB

5.42 BASF Corporation

5.43 Battelle

5.44 Beneq Oy

5.45 BigSky Technologies LLC

5.46 Biocote Ltd.

5.47 Bio-Fence

5.48 Bio-Gate AG

5.49 Bioni CS GmbH

5.50 Bionic Technology Holding BV

5.51 Boral Limited

5.52 Buhler Partec

5.53 BYK-Chemie GmbH

5.54 Cambridge Nanotherm Limited

5.55 Cambrios Technologies Corporation

5.56 Cardinal Glass Industries

5.57 Caparol

5.58 Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

5.59 Ceko Co. Ltd.

5.60 Cellutech AB

5.61 CeloNova BioSciences, Inc.

5.62 CeNano GmbH & Co. KG

5.63 Cellucomp Ltd.

5.64 CeloNova BioSciences, Inc.

5.65 Cetelon Nanotechhnik GmbH

5.66 Cellutech AB

5.67 Cidetec

5.68 CG2 Nanocoatings, Inc.

5.69 Clarcor Industrial Air

5.70 Cleancorp Nanocoatings

5.71 Clearbridge Technologies Pte. Ltd.

5.72 Clou

5.73 CMR Coatings GmbH

5.74 CNM Technologies GmbH

5.75 Coating Suisse GmbH

5.76 Corning, Incorporated

5.77 Cotec GmbH

5.78 Coval Molecular Coatings

5.79 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

5.80 Covestro AG

5.81 Cristal/Tronox

5.82 Crossroads Coatings

5.83 CSD Nano, Inc.

5.84 CTECHnano

5.85 Cytonix LLC

5.86 Dab FLow Nanotechnology

5.87 Daicel FineChem Limited

5.88 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

5.89 Decorative Products GmbH

5.90 Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.

5.91 Diarc-Technology Oy

5.92 Diatomix, Inc.

5.93 DFE Chemie GmbH

5.94 Dortrend

5.95 Dow Corning

5.96 Dropwise Technologies Corporation

5.97 DrivePur

5.98 DryWired

5.99 Dry Surface Technologies LLC

5.100 DSP Co. Ltd.

5.101 Dupont Teijin Films

5.102 Duralar Technologies

5.103 Duraseal Coatings

5.104 Ecology Coatings LLC

5.105 Eeonyx Corporation

5.106 Eikos, Inc.

5.107 Elcora Advanced Materials

5.108 Energenics

5.109 Engineered Nanoproducts Germany AG

5.110 Enki Technology

5.111 ENVIRAL Oberflachenveredelung GmbH

5.112 Enviro Specialty Chemicals (ESC)

5.113 EnvisionSQ

5.114 EonCoat, LLC

5.115 Eoxolit

5.116 Europlasma NV

5.117 Eurama Corporation

5.118 Evonik Hanse

5.119 F Group Nano LLC

5.120 Few Chemicals GmbH

5.121 Flora Coatings LLC

5.122 FN Nano, Inc.

5.123 ForgeNano

5.124 Formacoat

5.125 Freshlight SOlutions

5.126 Fumin Co. Ltd.

5.127 FutureCarbon GmbH

5.128 Future Nanocoatings

5.129 Gaematech

5.130 GBneuhaus GmbH

5.131 GE Global Research

5.132 General Paints

5.133 GKN plc

5.134 Global Graphene Group

5.135 Grafoid, Inc.

5.136 GrapheneCA

5.137 Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)

5.138 Graphematech AB

5.139 Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.

5.140 Green Millenium, Inc.

5.141 Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH

5.142 Grox Industries

5.143 Grupo Repol

5.144 GSI Creos Corporation

5.145 GXC Coatings

5.146 GVD Corporation

5.147 HakusuiTech Co. Ltd.

5.148 Hardide Coatings

5.149 Hemoteq GmbH

5.150 HeiQ Materials AG

5.151 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5.152 Hexigone Inhibitors Ltd.

5.153 Hexis S.A

5.154 Hiab Products

5.155 Hitachi Chemical

5.156 Honeywell International, Inc.

5.157 Hoowaki LLC

5.158 HyperSolar, Inc.

5.159 Hy-Power Nano, Inc.

5.160 HzO, Inc.

5.161 Hygratek, LLC

5.162 iFyber, LLC

5.163 Imagine Intelligent Materials

5.164 Imbed Biosciences, Inc.

5.165 Inframat Corporation

5.166 Inhibit Coatings

5.167 InMat, Inc.

5.168 Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)

5.169 Inno-X

5.170 Instrumental Polymer Technologies LLC

5.171 Integrated Surface Technologies, Inc.

5.172 Integran Technologies, Inc.

5.173 Integricote

5.174 Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH

5.175 Intumescents Associates Group

5.176 Ionics Surface Technologies

5.177 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

5.178 ISTN, Inc.

5.179 Italcementi Group

5.180 Izovac Ltd.

5.181 JNC Corporation

5.182 Joma International AS

5.183 Jotun Protective Coatings

5.184 Kaneka Corporation

5.185 Kastus Technologies Ltd.

5.186 Kriya Materials B.V

5.187 Kon Corporation

5.188 Kusumoto Chemicals

5.189 Leibniz Institute for New Materials (INM)

5.190 Life Air Iaq Ltd.

5.191 Lintec of America, Inc.

5.192 Lipocoat BV

5.193 Liquiglide, Inc.

5.194 Liquipel, LLC

5.195 Lofec Nanocoatings

5.196 Lotus Applied Technology

5.197 Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.

5.198 Luna Innovtions

5.199 MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC

5.200 Maeda-Kougyou Co. Ltd.

5.201 Marusyo Sangyo Co. Ltd.

5.202 Master Dynamic Limited

5.203 Mavro

5.204 Maxon Technologies

5.205 MDS Coating Technologies Corporation

5.206 Melodea Ltd.

5.207 Merck Performance Materials

5.208 Mesocoat, Inc.

5.209 Metal Estalki

5.210 Metashield

5.211 Mica NanoTech

5.212 Millidyne Oy

5.213 MMT Textiles Limited

5.214 Modumetal, Inc.

5.215 Molecular Rebar

5.216 Muschert

5.217 Muse Nanobots

5.218 MVX Protex

5.219 N2 Biomedical LLC

5.220 Nanjing High Technology Nano Material Co. Ltd. (HTNano)

5.221 Nanobiomatters S.I

5.222 Nano Came Co. Ltd.

5.223 Nano-Care Deutschland AG

5.224 Nanoclean Global Private Limited

5.225 NanoCover A/S

5.226 Nanocyl

5.227 Nanofilm, Ltd.

5.228 Nanogate AG

5.229 Nanohmics

5.230 Nanohydrophobics, Inc.

5.231 Nanokote Pty Ltd.

5.232 NanoLotus Scandanavia ApS

5.233 Nanomate Technology

5.234 Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.

5.235 Nanomech

5.236 Nanomembrane

5.237 NanoPack, Inc.

5.238 NanoPhos SA

5.239 NanoPhyll, Inc.

5.240 Nanopool GmbH

5.241 NanoPure Technologies

5.242 nanoSAAR AG

5.243 Nanosol AG

5.244 Nanosonic, Inc.

5.245 The NanoSteel Company, Inc.

5.246 Nano Surface Solutions

5.247 Nanotech Security Corporation

5.248 Nano-Tex, Inc.

5.249 NanoTouch Materials, LLC

5.250 Nanovere Technologies, LLC

5.251 Nanoveu Pte. Ltd.

5.252 Nanovis Inc.

5.253 Nanova Care Coat

5.254 Nanowave Inc.

5.255 Nano-X GmbH

5.256 Nano-Z Coating Ltd.

5.257 NascNano Technology Co. Ltd.

5.258 NBD Nanotechnologies

5.259 Nanto Protective Coating

5.260 NEI Corporation

5.261 Nelumbo

5.262 Neoxal

5.263 Neverwet LLC

5.264 NGimat

5.265 NIL Technology ApS

5.266 NILima Nanotechnologies

5.267 Nippon Paper Industries

5.268 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

5.269 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

5.270 NITROPEP

5.271 Nobio Ltd.

5.272 Norcop

5.273 NTC Nanotech Coatings GmbH

5.274 NOF Corporation

5.275 n-tec GmbH

5.276 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

5.277 Oceanit

5.278 Opticote Inc.

5.279 Optics Balzers AG

5.280 Optitune Oy

5.281 Opus Materials Technology

5.282 Organiclick AB

5.283 Oxford Advanced Surfaces

5.284 Oxford Nanosystems

5.285 Oxlutia

5.286 P2i Ltd.

5.287 Paperlogic

5.288 Perpetual Technologies, Inc.

5.289 Philippi-Hagenbuch, Inc.

5.290 Picosun Oy

5.291 Pioneer Medical Devices GmbH

5.292 Pixelligent Technologies

5.293 Polymerplus, LLC

5.294 Powdermet, Inc.

5.295 PPG Industries, Inc.

5.296 Promethean Particles Ltd.

5.297 Promimic AB

5.298 Pureti, Inc.

5.299 qLayers

5.300 Quantiam Technologies, Inc.

5.301 QuatCare LLC

5.302 Rads Global Business BV

5.303 RAS AG

5.304 RBNano

5.305 Reactive Surfaces, LLP

5.306 Resodyn Corporation

5.307 Resysten

5.308 Rochling Engineering Plastics

5.309 Royal DSM N.V

5.310 Rust-Oleum

5.311 Saint-Gobain Glass

5.312 Sandvik Materials Technology

5.313 Schott AG

5.314 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

5.315 Sciessent LLC

5.316 Scutum Nano Solutions GmbH

5.317 sdst

5.318 Seashell Technology LLC-Hydrobead

5.319 Seiko PMC /KJ Chemicals

5.320 Sensor Coating Systems (SCS)

5.321 Sol-Gel Materials and Applications (SGMA)

5.322 Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

5.323 The Sherwin Williams Company

5.324 Shin-Etsu Silicones

5.325 SHM

5.326 Showa Denko K.K

5.327 Sicora Technologies Private Limited

5.328 SiO2 Nanotech, LLC

5.329 Sketch Co. Ltd.

5.330 Slips Technology

5.331 Sobinco

5.332 SolCold

5.333 Sono-Tek Corporation

5.334 Sonovia

5.335 Souma Co. Ltd.

5.336 Starfire Systems, Inc.

5.337 Starlight Industry Co. Ltd.

5.338 Sub-One Technology, Inc.

5.339 Sugino Machine Limited

5.340 Sumitomo Electric Hard-Metal Ltd.

5.341 Sunex, Inc.

5.342 SupraPolix BV

5.343 Suncoat GmbH

5.344 SuSoS AG

5.345 Surfactis Technologies SAS

5.346 Surfatek LLC

5.347 Surfix BV

5.348 Surwon Technology

5.349 Suzhou Super Nano-Textile Teco Co

5.350 Swift Coat, Inc.

5.351 Talga Resources

5.352 Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

5.353 Takenake Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

5.354 Tata Steel

5.355 Tecnalia

5.356 TEC10-9

5.357 Tesla Nanocoatings

5.358 Thomas Swan

5.359 TitanPE Technologies, Inc.

5.360 TNO

5.361 TopChim NV

5.362 Topasol LLC

5.363 TopsenTechnology

5.364 Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.

5.365 Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd.

5.366 Toto

5.367 Toyokosho Co. Ltd.

5.368 Toyota Tsusho Corporation

5.369 Ube Exsymo Co. Ltd.

5.370 Ultratech International, Inc.

5.371 USA Nanocoat

5.372 Valentis Nanotech

5.373 Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc.

5.374 Viaex Technologies, Inc.

5.375 Viriflex

5.376 Wacker Chemie AG

5.377 Wattglass, LLC

5.378 X-Therma, Inc.

5.379 Xtalic Corporation

5.380 Yield Co. Ltd.

5.381 Zixilai Environoment

5.382 Znshine Solar

6 Nanocoatings Companies No Longer Trading

7 Research Methodology

8 References

