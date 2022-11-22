Outlook on the Neck Fan Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Shenzhen Jisu Technology, Minimax, MOVSOU, PenKou, Kiron and Spike ECom Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neck Fan Market by Power, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neck fan market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Neck fans help in cooling down without the hassle of holding it or resorting to strapping an ice pack to one's forehead.

In addition to this, the escalating demand for portable devices. Along with this, the growth in outdoor sports activities, and the inflating need for handy portable devices during traveling, camping, and hiking are few of the major growth-inducing factors that supports the growth of global neck fan market.



Emerging Trend for Bladeless Neck Fans Augment the Growth of the Market



Various leading manufacturers are developing new products and focusing on enhancing products in the portable fans market, including the manufacturers are developing bladeless portable neck fans. Bladeless portable fans offer several advantages that include safety, easy cleaning and can be controlled by the remote, thereby, does not require to be adjusted manually.

This, in turn, drives the growth of the neck fan market across the globe. Now-a-days consumers are demanding products that can be charged from renewable sources which is further supporting the market growth.



Launch of Novel Products is Projected to Flourish the Market Growth



Portable neck fan manufacturers are introducing novel products that are aerodynamically designed. Orient Electric has launched "Orient Bladeless" which are portable fans, are easy to clean, and work smoothly without noise and run up to 7.5 hours in a single charge. Moreover, it has remote-controlled operation, and energy-efficient portable fans.



Market Segmentation



The global neck fan market is segmented into power, price range, distribution channel and regional distribution. Based on the power, the market is divided into Less Than 10 Watt, 10 Watt-20 Watt, More Than 20 Watt. Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.



Market Players



Shenzhen Jisu Technology Co., Ltd., Minimax, MOVSOU, PenKou, Kiron, Spike ECom are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global neck fan market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Neck Fan Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Power (Less Than 10 Watt, 10 Watt-20 Watt, More Than 20 Watt)

5.2.2. By Price Range (Low, Medium, High)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Neck Fan Market Outlook



7. Europe Neck Fan Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Neck Fan Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Neck Fan Market Outlook



10. South America Neck Fan Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Company Details

13.1.2. Financials (As reported)

13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.1.5. Market positioning

13.2. Jisu Technology

13.3. Minimax

13.4. MOVSOU

13.5. PenKou

13.6. Kiron

13.7. Spike ECom



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1pinl

