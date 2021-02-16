Outlook on the Network Attached Storage Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Attached Storage Market By Solutions, By Deployment Type, By Design, By Storage Solution, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market size is expected to reach $58.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period. A device that is used for retrieval and storage of data from a centralized disk capacity is known as Network Attached Storage (NAS). This device is easy to connect to the LAN and can be utilized by heterogeneous users during the time of storing & accessing their data securely and reliably.



In order to control these devices, a browser-based utility is used and thus doesn't contain a display or keyboard in its architecture. NAS devices are quite adaptable in nature and can be scaled up when extra storage is needed. They are quicker, user-friendly, having superior capacity at a quite low cost. This technology has been adopted by small and medium enterprises, particularly in developing countries.



The rising installation of NAS systems in enterprise environments is encouraging vendors toward developing customized NAS solutions for the companies focusing on NAS as a fully-fledged data management solution. The incorporation of on-premise NAS with cloud storage is anticipated to become popular in the coming years, promoting complete control over the data in the NAS and in storing and archiving data in the cloud. Many vendors are engaged in incorporating the existing NAS system with renowned cloud storage services such as Amazon S3 particularly, for storage provisioning.



The growing number of government initiatives towards digitalization and rising R&D activities for enhancements of NAS devices that consume lower bandwidth, are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global network attached storage market. The installation of NAS devices is rising due to increasing demand from small and large businesses for an efficient and effective solution for managing, storing, and accessing contents across the networks.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud & Hybrid. The organizations that are installing on-premises solutions have significant investments in ICT infrastructure. On the other hand, the organizations are moving towards cloud-based solutions from on-premise to manage the operations of the business in a cost-effective manner. Hence, the on-premise segment is anticipated to showcase a diminishing demand in the next few years.



Based on Design, the market is segmented into 1Bay to 8 Bays, 8 Bays to 12 Bays, 12 Bays to 20 Bays and Others. In 2019, NAS systems with 1 bay to 8 bays accounted for the highest revenue share, and the same trend will be witnessed in the next couple of years. This is credited to the increasing adoption of 1-bay to 8-bay NAS solutions by small and medium businesses, education, homes, and research centers, media and entertainment companies, and business and consulting service providers.



Based on Solutions, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. The Hardware market dominated the Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Solutions 2019. Additionally, The Software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during (2020 - 2026).



Based on Storage Solution, the market is segmented into Scale-up NAS and Scale-out NAS. The scale-out segment is expected to maintain a considerable development over the upcoming years. It enables improved performance, non-disruptive operations, and offers enhanced efficiency and agility. These factors will boost the installation of these solutions across the industries.



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others. The retail & e-commerce sector is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce has facilitated customers to carry out mobile banking activities which have produced a large customer database. Besides, due to technological developments, retailers are flourishing on information investing in and predictive analytics to obtain relevant insights.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to procure a significant market share. The developed economies like the U.S. are anticipated to push market development in North America. The Larin America, Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to showcase gradual development during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market. Companies such as Hitachi, Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, NetApp, Inc., and Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Netgear, Inc., are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dell Technologies, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Netgear, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Western Digital Corporation.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Solutions

1.4.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Design

1.4.4 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Storage Solution

1.4.5 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Industry Vertical

1.4.6 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Apr - 2020, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Storage Solution

4.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Scale-up NAS Market by Region

4.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Scale-out NAS Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global BFSI Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.2 Global Energy & Utilities Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.6 Global IT & Telecommunication Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Solutions

6.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Hardware Market by Region

6.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Software Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Global On-premises Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

7.2 Global Cloud & Hybrid Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Design

8.1 Global 1Bay to 8 Bays Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

8.2 Global 8 Bays to 12 Bays Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

8.3 Global 12 Bays to 20 Bays Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

8.4 Global Others Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market by Region

9.1 North America Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

9.2 Europe Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

9.3 Asia Pacific Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

9.4 LAMEA Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Dell Technologies, Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis:

10.2 Hitachi, Ltd.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 NetApp, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expense

10.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.3.6 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Segmental Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.4.6 SWOT Analysis

10.5 IBM Corporation

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Netgear, Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expense

10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.8.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.8.6 SWOT Analysis

10.9 Microsoft Corporation

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Analysis

10.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.9.6 SWOT Analysis

10.10. Western Digital Corporation

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Financial Analysis

10.10.3 Regional Analysis

10.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksud95

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

