Outlook on the Outdoor Vacation Global Market 2030 - Demand for Enhanced Service Standards Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Vacation Market by Tour Type, Traveler Type, Age Group and Mode of Booking: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outdoor vacation market size was valued at $500.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $3,326.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Presently, technology has become basic prerequisite to ensure multiple operations are carried out immaculately, and the tourism industry is no different. Technology has always been a supporting factor for the outdoor vacation industry. Technology is disrupting the established market with the advent of web-based booking and use of AI and IoT in operation optimizations. Technology-driven players such as online hotel aggregators and metasearch engines have heavily invested on big data analytics to make analytics-driven business decisions. Furthermore, use of Artificial Intelligence has been deployed in chatbots and virtual assistants to provide seamless customer experience. In addition, key players in the industry are driving their attention toward enhancement of mobile experience to provide a more user-friendly experience to travelers while booking on their platforms. Thus, this amalgamating use of artificial intelligence, IoT, and smartphones is expected to support the growth of the outdoor vacation market.



Growth in popularity and emerging trend of ecofriendly tours, agriculture tours, food manufacturing plants tours, and volunteering tours are significantly contributing toward growth of the outdoor vacation market during the forecast period. Volunteering tours is a form of tourism in which travelers participate in voluntary work and typically for a charity.



Natural disasters and outbreak of life-threatening diseases severely affect growth of the travel industry. Natural disasters such as hurricane, earthquake, and tsunami, affect the number of people visiting such areas, as these natural calamities damage public transportation systems, disrupt the natural beauty, culture, and economy for either a short or an extended period, thereby hamper the growth of the outdoor vacation market.



The outdoor vacation market segmented into tour type, traveler type, age group, mode of booking, and region. On the basis of tour type, the market is categorized into volunteering trips, culinary tour, leisure tour, heritage trip, and others. By traveler type, it is segregated into couple, family, solo, and group. Depending on age group, it is bifurcated into generation Z, millennial, and baby boomers. On the basis of mode of booking, it is segregated into travel agent and OTA. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the market are Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson, Cox & Kings Ltd, Kensington Tours, Micato Safari, Scott Dunn Ltd, Tauck, Inc., Thomas Cook India Ltd, Travcoa Corporation, TUI Group, American Express Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Expedia Group, Inc, JTB Americas, Ltd., Priceline, Travel Leaders Group, and World Travel, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global outdoor vacation market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences

3.5.1.2. Growing trend of online bookings

3.5.1.3. The rise of social media and its impact on outdoor vacation industry

3.5.1.4. Mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst proliferating tourism industry

3.5.1.5. Growing middle and upper middle class spending

3.5.1.6. High penetration of internet

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities

3.5.2.2. Inadequate support infrastructure challenging market expansion

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging new destinations

3.5.3.2. Demand for enhanced service standards

3.5.3.3. Eco friendly tourism-new trend among millennial

3.5.3.4. Public-private partnerships to create lucrative opportunities for destinations

3.6. Market share analysis (2020)

3.6.1. By tour type

3.6.2. By traveler type

3.6.3. By age group

3.6.4. By mode of booking

3.6.5. By region

3.7. Parent market analysis

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Outdoor Vacation market



CHAPTER 4: OUTDOOR VACATION MARKET, BY TOUR TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Volunteering trips

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Culinary Tour

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Leisure Tour

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Heritage trip

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: OUTDOOR VACATION MARKET, BY TRAVELER TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Couple

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Family

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Solo

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Group

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: OUTDOOR VACATION MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Generation Z

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Millennial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Baby Boomers

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: OUTDOOR VACATION MARKET, BY MODE OF BOOKING

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Travel Agent

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. OTA

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: OUTDOOR VACATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

9.1. Top winning strategies

9.2. Product mapping

9.3. Competitive dashboard

9.4. Competitive heat map

9.5. Key developments

9.5.1. Partnership

9.5.2. Business expansion

9.5.3. Product launch



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ABERCROMBIE & KENT USA LLC

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. BUTTERFIELD & ROBINSON

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.3. COX AND KINGS LTD.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.4. KENSINGTON TOURS

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. MICATO SAFARI

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.6. SCOTT DUNN LTD.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. TAUCK, INC.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.1. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. THOMAS COOK INDIA LTD.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Business performance

10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. TRAVCOA CORPORATION

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. TUI GROUP

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. Business performance

10.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.11. AMERICAN EXPRESS TRAVEL

10.11.1. Company overview

10.11.2. Key executive

10.11.3. Company snapshot

10.11.4. Operating business segments

10.11.5. Product portfolio

10.11.6. Business performance

10.12. CARLSON WAGONLIT TRAVEL

10.12.1. Company overview

10.12.2. Key executive

10.12.3. Company snapshot

10.12.4. Product portfolio

10.13. EXPEDIA GROUP

10.13.1. Company overview

10.13.2. Key executive

10.13.3. Company snapshot

10.13.4. Operating business segments

10.13.5. Product portfolio

10.13.6. Business performance

10.13.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.14. JTB Americas, Ltd

10.14.1. Company overview

10.14.2. Key executive

10.14.3. Company snapshot

10.14.4. Product portfolio

10.15. PRICELINE(BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.)

10.15.1. Company overview

10.15.2. Key executive

10.15.3. Company snapshot

10.15.4. Product portfolio

10.15.5. Business performance

10.15.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.16. TRAVEL LEADERS GROUP

10.16.1. Company overview

10.16.2. Key executive

10.16.3. Company snapshot

10.16.4. Product portfolio

10.17. WORLD TRAVEL, INC.

10.17.1. Company overview

10.17.2. Key executive

10.17.3. Company snapshot

10.17.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r816t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

