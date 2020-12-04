Outlook on the Passenger Information System Global Market to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger information system market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. A passenger information system acts as a communication link between a transit agency and passengers. Also known as a customer information system, it provides real-time data of public transport through voice, visual or other media to users. It helps in tracking details of scheduling, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. Besides this, it assists passengers in attaining relevant information about the status of different transportation mediums and enables them to plan their journeys better, which further increases passenger comfort and satisfaction.



The escalating demand for reliable and accurate real-time transit information by passengers represents one of the key factors propelling the passenger information system market growth. Apart from this, a rise in the demand for intelligent transportation systems, in confluence with advancements in the telecommunication sector to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also fueling the market growth.



Moreover, an increase in demand for intelligent transportation systems and a surge in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and big data technologies in the transportation sector are driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe. At present, due to a significant rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns have been imposed by governments of various countries. They are promoting the adoption of social distancing measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic, which is negatively impacting the market growth. However, the market is anticipated to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global passenger information system market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global passenger information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global passenger information system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transport?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global passenger information system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Passenger Information System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transport

6.1 Airways

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Railways

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Roadways

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware and Software

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by System Type

8.1 Multimedia Displays

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Audio Systems

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Computing Systems

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Networking and Communication Devices

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Video Surveillance Systems

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Content Management System

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Location

9.1 On Board

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 In Station

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Cubic Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Huawei

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Indra Sistemas S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Infax Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Passio Technologies

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Siemens

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Teleste Oyj

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axlqhf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

