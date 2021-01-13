Outlook on the Pharmaceutical CDMO North American Market to 2030 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American pharmaceutical CDMO market is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $101.1 billion by 2030 driven by increasing demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.



Highlighted with 37 tables and 50 figures, this report is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.



Based on Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Based on Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)

Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)

CRO for Pre-clinical Development

CRO for Phase I Trials

CRO for Phase II Trials

CRO for Phase III Trials

CRO for Phase IV Trials

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

Based on Therapeutic Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Pulmonary Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Other Therapeutic Applications

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Category, Service Type, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America pharmaceutical CDMO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



