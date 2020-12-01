Outlook on the Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Global Market to 2030 - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Research Report: By Type, Portability, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per a report by the publisher, the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market is predicted to reach a value of $4,494.4 million in 2030, rising from $2,096.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.4% CAGR during 2020-2030. A major factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing number of investments that are being made in the healthcare sector by a number of countries.



As per the World Bank Group, the expenditure in the global healthcare sector rose from 8.6% in 2000 to 9.9% of the GDP in 2017. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic disease and surging non-government and government initiatives for facilitating better treatment are also projected to result in the growth of healthcare expenditure, thereby driving the market. The coronavirus pandemic has, however, negatively impacted the market to some extent, and recovery is only expected to occur after the third quarter of 2020.



The European region dominated the point-of-care ultrasound devices market in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure. As per the World Health Organization, cancer is the second major cause of morbidity and death in Europe, and account for about 1.9 million deaths every years. Therefore, the need for cost-effective and innovative diagnostic solutions, such as PoCUS devices, is increasing at a swift pace in the region.



Companies operating in the domain are relying on strategic partnerships and mergers for remaining competitive. Some of the key companies operating in the point-of-care ultrasound devices market are Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.



