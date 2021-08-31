Outlook on the Power Bank Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Battery Type, Power Ratings, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Bank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power bank market reached a value of US$ 12 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Power banks are portable chargers that are designed for recharging electronic gadgets on the go. They can range from pocket-sized, slim devices to larger and higher-capacity chargers. Owing to their convenient nature, power banks are used for charging various devices, such as tablets, portable speakers, laptops, mobile phones and cameras. Depending on the budget limits and power requirement of the user, portable chargers are available in varied shapes and sizes. Generally made from Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) and Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) batteries, these chargers are categorized as universal/standard, and solar power bank. The standard or universal charger can be charged through conventional USB sources, whereas solar power banks can use both USB chargers and sunlight.



At present, various factors are driving the growth of the industry, which include a significant shift toward 3G and 4G networks, the rising popularity of digital content, and the increasing processing power of devices. Along with this, burgeoning demand for smartphones and the declining prices of power banks are some of the other drivers that are influencing market growth. Also, the industry has been witnessing a rise in the number of new entrants as power banks are emerging as fast-moving consumer electronics and require low capital investment for the establishment of manufacturing facilities. This increase in competition has prompted manufacturers to introduce innovative solutions in the market to retain and expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2019, the Portugal-based technology company, EGG Electronics, launched EGG Traveler, the world's first portable power strip with a built-in power bank and wireless charging.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adata Technology Co., Ltd., Asustek Computer Inc., Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., Anker Technology Co. Ltd., Intex Technologies (India) Ltd., OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., UNU Electronics Inc., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power bank market?

What are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major battery types in the market?

What are the key application segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

How are power banks manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Bank Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Power Ratings (Capacity)

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Research and Development

5.12.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.12.4 Manufacturing

5.12.5 Marketing

5.12.6 Distribution

5.12.7 End-Use

5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Portable Power Banks

6.1.1 Market Performance

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Solar Power Banks

6.2.1 Market Performance

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Battery Cases

6.3.1 Market Performance

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Battery Type

7.1 Lithium-Ion

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lithium-Polymer

7.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Rating

8.1 Below 3,000 mAh

8.1.1 Market Performance

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 3,001 mAh - 8,000 mAh

8.2.1 Market Performance

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 8,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh

8.3.1 Market Performance

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Above 20,000 mAh

8.4.1 Market Performance

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Smartphones

9.1.1 Market Performance

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Tablets

9.2.1 Market Performance

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Portable Media Devices

9.3.1 Market Performance

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Performance

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Performance

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Performance

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Performance

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Power Bank Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

12.3.2 Lenovo Group Ltd.

12.3.3 Microsoft Corp.

12.3.4 Panasonic Corp.

12.3.5 Sony Corp.

12.3.6 Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

12.3.7 Asustek Computer Inc.

12.3.8 Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

12.3.9 Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

12.3.10 Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

12.3.11 Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

12.3.12 UNU Electronics Inc.

12.3.13 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

