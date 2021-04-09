Outlook on the Process Analytical Technology Global Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Process Analytical Technology Market (2020-2025) by Technique, Measurements, End Users, Products & Services, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Process Analytical Technology Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.69 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.



Market Dynamics



Major factors that drive the market growth are Increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, rapid technological advancements in analytical devices, Increasing drug discovery and development activities, and strict government regulations for drug manufacturing and safety. Other factors that help in boosting the market growth are increasing government investments in emerging countries as the emerging markets offer plenty of growth opportunities for manufacturers of process analytical technology solutions. Hence, all these factors help in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



However, the high cost involved in the process of PAT (Process Analytical Technology) deployment and a dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Also, loopholes in the infrastructural sector in developing economies may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Process Analytical Technology Market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Process Analytical Technology Market is segmented further based on Technique, Measurements, End Users, Products & Services, and Geography.



By Technique, the market is classified into Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Particle Size Analysis, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Other techniques (such as calorimetry, thermal analysis, total organic carbon analysis, and FIA). Amongst these, the Spectroscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Measurement, the market is classified into On-line, In-line, At-line, and Off-line methods of measurement. Amongst all, the On-line Measurement segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By End Users, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, and Other End Users. Amongst these, the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Products and Services, the products are classified into Analyzers, Sensors and probes, and Samplers. Services segment are classified into chemometrics and statistics data processing, repair and maintenance of instruments, and training services. Amongst these, the Products segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Recent Developments

1. Optimal Industrial Technologies, a leader in Process Analytical Technology (PAT), has released the latest version of its data management solution synTQ. Offering enhanced support for regulatory-compliant Cloud-based Big Data analytics, synTQ version 5.4 is a key technology for the digital transformation of businesses. - 1st December 2020

2. ExpoPharma recently designed and manufactured a multi PAT powder stream conditioning chute for use in characterizing product in development scale Continuous Manufacturing. The Spectrum Multi-Probe Chute is designed to provide optimum interfacing for several sensors so that they can be used in sequence to collect high-quality data on the same process stream. - 13th July 2020

3. Waters Corporation received the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan for its smart BioAccord Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) System. It is the first smart MS-enabled biopharmaceutical solution with intelligent software and chemistries, which deliver high levels of reliability, sensitivity, and detection. - 8th January 2020



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Waters Corporation, Siemens AG, Hellma GmbH & Co. KG, Conquer Scientific, International Equipment Trading Ltd., Niracle, LLC, Canada Analytical & Process Technologies (CAPT) and Expo Technologies Inc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



