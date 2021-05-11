Outlook on the Rechargeable Battery Global Market to 2026 - by Battery Type, Capacity, Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 94.6 Billion in 2020. A rechargeable battery, also known as a secondary cell, accumulator or storage battery, refers to an electrochemical device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. These batteries consist of an electrolyte, anode and cathode which produce a current through an electrochemical reaction. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes ranging from button-sized cells to industrial megawatt systems. Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are an ecological and sustainable replacement of non-rechargeable batteries, and provide long-term cost-benefits and enhanced durability. As consumers have been adopting portable devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, cordless power tools and MP3 players, the need for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially over the years.



Nowadays, consumers prefer to use rechargeable batteries as they are more energy efficient, produce less waste and can be charged with a simple battery charger. Besides this, the ongoing innovations in the field of material sciences have enabled manufacturers to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries which has increased their demand across the globe. For instance, there has been a rise in the usage of advanced lithium-air and -copper batteries in hybrid electric vehicles. Moreover, researchers are developing a new rechargeable battery technology, known as flow battery, that can double the power output, as compared to conventional batteries, without taking up additional space. This technology has the capability to extend the range of electric vehicles as well as the time between cell phone charges. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global rechargeable battery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global rechargeable battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global rechargeable battery market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSysl, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, Saft, SAMSUNG SDI, Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Enfucell Oy, Ultralife Corporation, Cryopak, Blue Spark Technology, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rechargeable battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rechargeable battery industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rechargeable battery industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What is the structure of the global rechargeable battery industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rechargeable battery industry?

What are the profit margins in the global rechargeable battery industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rechargeable Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Battery Type

6.1 Lead-Acid Batteries

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Li-ion Batteries

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 NiMH Batteries

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 NiCd Batteries

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 150 - 1000 mAh

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 1300 - 2700 mAh

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 3000 - 4000 mAh

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 4000 - 6000 mAh

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 6000 - 10000 mAh

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 More than 10000 mAh

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial Applications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automobile Applications

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Defence

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing

14.3.2 EnerSysl

14.3.3 Exide Technologies

14.3.4 Johnson Controls

14.3.5 LG Chem

14.3.6 Saft

14.3.7 Samsung SDI

14.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.9 Apple Inc.

14.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.3.11 Enfucell Oy

14.3.12 Ultralife Corporation

14.3.13 Cryopak

14.3.14 Blue Spark Technology

14.3.15 NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

