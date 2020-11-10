Outlook on the RF Front End Module Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Front End Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RF front end module market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. A radio frequency (RF) front end module refers to a device panel that combines all circuits between the antenna and the receiver. It consists of an RF filter, amplifier, local oscillator, mixer and multiple switches. It is commonly used to minimize the image response and prevent strong out-of-band signals from saturating the input stages. The module is also used for switching between the radio signal and baseband frequency in wireless systems and frequency modulation (FM) radios to encode/decode the signals during transmission. Thus, it is widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, automobiles, military equipment and wireless communication tools, such as in-home devices, smart thermostats, wearables, internet of things (IoT) devices, smart lighting, sensors and range extenders.



Rapid digitalization, along with growing industrial automation, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the increasing use of social networking platforms and IoT devices, there is a substantial rise in the traffic generated from data-intensive industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). This has enhanced the consumer preference for smart devices equipped with innovative RF front end modules, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) substrates, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. RF-SOI substrates support the functioning of 3G, 4G/LTE and future network requirements to enable faster and reliable data transmission. Other factors, including the commercialization of 5G technology, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global RF front end module market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Teradyne Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global RF front end module market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global RF front end module market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global RF front end module market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global RF Front End Module Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 RF Filters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 RF Switches

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 RF Power Amplifiers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wireless Communication

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Broadcom Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Qorvo Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 TDK Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Teradyne Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3viz2e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

