Outlook on the Rigid Packaging Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, DS Smith, Holmen and Plastipak Holdings Among Others

Sep 28, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rigid Packaging Market, by Material Type, by Application, by Product Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Packaging is a technology, which involves enclosing and protecting various types of products for storage, distribution, sales, and use. Increasing demand for healthy, safe and convenient food over the past few years in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America has been rapidly driving the global market for rigid packaging.
Further, the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), as a packing material for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and household products, due to its strength, versatility and recyclability is expected to serve as a major driver for the rigid packaging market.
Market Dynamics
Plastics are one of the widely used materials for rigid packaging. Among material, paper and paperboard segment is gaining significant traction, owing to increasing demand for packaging materials that are eco-friendly. Manufacturing of paper from natural fibers of bleached and unbleached cellulose, or from recycled paper makes it completely recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable.
Paper and paper-board packaging is an environment friendly alternative to use of packaging materials made of plastics. Some of the advantages of paper packaging material includes light in weight, durable, and the paper packaging material can easily be customized for aesthetics.
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global rigid packaging market in terms of value in the forecast period. High demand for rigid packaging products in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is one of the major factors driving demand for rigid packaging in the region. Increasing infant and geriatric population has led to the heightened demand for healthcare products. Moreover, affordable healthcare in countries such as Thailand and India has boosted medical tourism sector in the region.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global rigid packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global rigid packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., Holmen AB, Plastipak Holding, Berry Plastics Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Resilux NV, Sonoco Products Company, and Silgan Holdings.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global rigid packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, rigid packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global rigid packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Rigid Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Rigid Packaging Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Material Type
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Plastic
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Metal
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Wood
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Glass
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Paper & Paperboard
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Food & Beverage
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Chemical Industry
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Consumer Goods
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Boxes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Trays
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Containers & Cans
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Bottle & Jars
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Rigid Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Amcor Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- DS Smith Plc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Holmen AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Plastipak Holdings
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Resilux NV
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sonoco Products Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Silgan Holdings
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
