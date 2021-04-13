Outlook on the Satellite Services in 5G and Beyond Global Market to 2030

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Services in 5G and Beyond 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Satellite services provide coverage for business solutions that are often problematic and/or in remote areas such as mining operations, deep-water, and agriculture in third-world countries. Satellite services are also important in certain industries that require continuous network coverage such as oil & gas, transportation systems involving hybrid networks for autonomous vehicles, and other mission-critical services. In addition to providing continuous coverage in areas not practical by terrestrial systems, satellites may also provide continuous service in the event that terrestrial systems have a service outage.

5G is anticipated to be the first generation of cellular communications to leverage satellite communications in a substantial manner. One of the largest beneficiaries will be 5G enabled, IoT based asset tracking, telemetry, and telematics applications. This will be due to the combination of substantially expanded terrestrial scalability and seamless coverage enabled via satellites. We see industry verticals involving remote operations, poor terrestrial coverage, and international transit deriving great benefits from 5G and beyond based satellite services.

This research assesses the satellite services market for communications and specific solutions by segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government customers) as well as by industry vertical. It includes coverage of Internet access, asset tracking, surveillance, and IoT applications. It provides analysis by satellite type (LEO, MEO, and GEO) as well as by consumer and business services with segmentation by business type.

It also evaluates satellite support for 5G coverage, applications, and services. This includes both public and private 5G networks, industry verticals, and specific implementations such as supplementing coverage for smart cities. It also addresses technology support of 5G satellite services such as artificial intelligence and the use of blockchain. Forecasts include global and regional markets from 2021 to 2026.

This research also provides forecasts for all major solution and application areas as well as by major industry verticals and market segments including consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government segments from 2021 to 2026. It also provides forecasts for satellite components and equipment such as Satellite NOC/Hub, terminal, and communications platforms.

It also evaluates the outlook for 5G equipment, software, and services as well as the market for infrastructure, devices, applications, and services beyond 5G (B5G). This includes an assessment of the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions for 6G. This research also analyzes 5G evolution and the impact of anticipated 6G technologies on the ICT ecosystem including infrastructure, business planning, and innovation areas necessary to realize future capabilities and solutions beyond 5G.

Target Audience:

Satellite service ecosystem

Communication service providers

Media and entertainment companies

Cloud, data, and IoT infrastructure providers

Enterprise data and network service providers

Key Topics Covered:

Satellite Services Market by Type, Communications, Solutions, Applications, Segments, and Industry Verticals

Executive Summary Introduction Satellite Services Industry Satellite companies Satellite Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026 Satellites Market for 5G Applications and Services 2021 - 2026 Conclusions and Recommendations

5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices

Executive Summary Introduction 5G Technology and Solutions 5G Applications and Services 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030 Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defense and Space

Amazon

Antrix Corporation Limited

Apstar

ARA Antenna Research

Arabsat

Ariane Group

AsiaSat

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

Blue Origin

Blue Sky Network

Boeing Defense; Space and Security

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Casic

China Satcom

Cobham plc.

Commercial Space Technologies Ltd

Communications & Power Industries LLC

Comtech PST Corp

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Cosmos International

Digisat International Inc.

EchoStar Mobile Limited

Eric Communications

Ericsson Inc.

Eurockot Launch Services

Eutelsat

Fleet Space

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Gilat Satellite Networks

GK Launch Services

Globalstar Inc.

Holkirk Communications Ltd

Huawei Technologies

Hughes Satellite Systems Corporation

Inmarsat PLC

Intelsat General

Iridium Communications

ISRO

ISS-Reshetnev

Kepler Communications

L3Harris Technologies

LeoSat Enterprises

LG Electronics

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services

NASA

Newtec CY NV

Northrop Grumman

NTT DoCoMo

OHB SE

OneWeb Satellites

ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

Orbital Tracking Corp

Planet Labs

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Group

SatCom Global Ltd

SES

Singtel

SK Telecom

Sky Perfect

Space Star Technology

Space Systems/Loral

SpaceX

Synertone

Telesat

Telstra

Thaicom

Thales Alenia Space

Thuraya

United Launch Alliance

University of Oulu

Vector

ViaSat

Virgin Galactic

VT iDirect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh9qey

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

