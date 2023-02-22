Outlook on the Scar Treatment Global Market to 2030: Players Include Smith & Nephew, Merz North America, LUMENIS, Enaltus, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Molnlycke Health Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Topical, Laser, Injectables), By Scar Type (Stretch Marks, Atrophic), By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2030, and is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Smith & Nephew

Merz North America , Inc.

, Inc. LUMENIS

Enaltus LLC

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

Cynosure, Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc.

Scar Heal Inc.

Newmedical Technology

Suneva Medical Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

Perrigo Company plc

Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics.



The appearance of different types of scars poses a huge challenge to the day-to-day lifestyle of victims while affecting their aesthetic appeal. Hence, this factor is expected to develop an increased need for scar treatment.

Acne scars are one of the most common concerns for women, which disrupt their aesthetic appeal, making them uncomfortable. Consequently, the demand for scar treatment products is expected to rise, owing to the growing concern for aesthetics.



The aesthetic industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second and third quarters of 2020. Since the majority of procedures were not medical necessities, lockdowns in several countries led to the closure of beauty clinics, med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, online consultancy helps patients overcome these problems.



The increasing number of road accidents globally continues to lead to several face and body marks, which frequently need surgical treatment.

As a result, patients who have undergone such procedures are usually given topical scar reduction products. Cosmetic surgeries using laser instruments are also gaining popularity to treat severe road accident scars. A victim's daily life is hampered by post-burn marks. Plastic surgeries or resurfacing laser therapies are being used to remove these marks.



Scar removal products that are technologically advanced are widely available on the market, which reduces pain and makes scar treatment a simple process. For instance, UltraPulse by Lumenis uses CO2 laser to treat acne scars, which reduces the risk of pain during the treatment process.



Scar Treatment Market Report Highlights

Topical products dominated the market in 2022 due to the higher adoption of creams and gels for treating scars, such as acne, surgical marks, and burns

Laser products are anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous introduction of technically advanced laser instruments

Atrophic scars held the largest share in 2022 as acne prevalence remains more common among women, who constitute the majority of the target population

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high penetration of laser-based products in scar treatment and skin rejuvenation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Scar Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing demand for aesthetics

3.2.1.2 Growing number of road accidents and burn cases

3.2.1.3 Growing technological advancements

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High cost of laser-based products

3.3 Scar Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Scar Treatment Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Topical Products

4.5.1.1 Creams

4.5.1.1.1 Creams market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.2 Gels

4.5.1.2.1 Gels market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.3 Silicon Sheets

4.5.1.3.1 Silicon sheets market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.4 Other Topical Products

4.5.1.4.1 Other tropical products market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Laser Products

4.5.2.1 CO2 Laser

4.5.2.1.1 CO2 laser market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Pulse-dyed Laser

4.5.2.2.1 Pulse-dyed laser market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3 Other Laser Products

4.5.2.3.1 Other laser products market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Injectables

4.5.3.1 Injectables market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Others

4.5.4.1 Other Products market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Scar Treatment Market: Scar Type Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Scar Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, by Scar Type, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 Atrophic Scars

5.5.1.1 Atrophic scars market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Atrophic scars market, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

5.5.2.1 Hypertrophic and keloid scars market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2 Hypertrophic and keloid scars market, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Contracture Scars

5.5.3.1 Contracture scars market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2 Contracture scars market, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Stretch Marks

5.5.4.1 Stretch marks market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4.2 Stretch marks market, by product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Scar Treatment Market: End-use Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Scar Treatment Market, by End-use, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Atrophic Scars

6.5.2 Hospitals

6.5.2.1 Hospitals market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Clinics

6.5.3.1 Clinics market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Retail Pharmacies/E-commerce

6.5.4.1 Retail pharmacies/e-commerce market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Scar Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profile

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2.1 Participant Categorization

8.2.1.1 Innovators

8.3 Vendor Landscape



