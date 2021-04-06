Outlook on the Sign Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sign Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sign market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global sign market is expected to grow from $99.81 billion in 2020 to $105.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $129.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sign? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Sign market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sign market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The sign market section of the report gives context. It compares the sign market with other segments of the general market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sign indicators comparison.

Major companies in the sign market include Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.; LG Display Co.Ltd; NEC Display Solutions; Sharp Corporation and Planar Systems.



The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays). The sign market is segmented into traditional billboards and signs; digital billboards and signs and other signs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sign market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global sign market. South America was the smallest region in the global sign market.



There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sign Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Sign Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Sign Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Sign Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Sign Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Sign



9. Sign Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Sign Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Sign Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Sign Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Sign Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Sign Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Sign Market, Segmentation by Type

12. Sign Market Metrics

12.1. Sign Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Sign Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Sign Market

14. Western Europe Sign Market

15. Eastern Europe Sign Market

16. North America Sign Market

17. South America Sign Market

18. Middle East Sign Market

19. Africa Sign Market

20. Sign Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. LG Display Co.Ltd

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. NEC Display Solutions

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Sharp Corporation

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Planar Systems

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sign Market



22. Market Background: General Manufacturing Market

22.1. General Manufacturing Market Characteristics

22.2. General Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global General Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global General Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global General Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Sign Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Sign Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Sign Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



