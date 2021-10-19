Outlook on the Software Defined Networking Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Organization Size, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Defined Networking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software defined networking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Software-defined networking (SDN) refers to a network architecture solution used for workflow automation through software-based applications. It is designed to enhance the efficiency and agility of networks for enabling the user to control large volumes of data and the network traffic. The SDN architecture consists of various elements, such as a controller to centralize physical and virtual environments, southbound application program interface (API) to transmit information between the controller and the individual switches, access points and firewalls, and northbound API to transfer data between the controller and the application and policy engines. In comparison to traditionally used networking systems, SDN is more cost-effective and offers enhanced flexibility and security over the entire network.



The rising trend of network infrastructure automation and the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services and big data analytics across various industries, are the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for efficient networking solutions, such as SDN, for data center consolidation, server virtualization and enhancing enterprise mobility. In line with this, with the increasing adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), organizations are extensively using SDN solutions to customize and manage the data accessed by employees and optimize the mobile workforce. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. SDN service providers are also developing architectures to support the 5G infrastructure, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including increasing investments in the development of open-source SDNs, along with digitization of the existing 3G and 4G networks, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global software defined networking market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudgenix Inc. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.), Cumulus Networks Inc. (Nvidia Corporation), Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation and Oracle Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global software defined networking market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global software defined networking market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global software defined networking market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Software Defined Networking Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Physical Network Infrastructure

6.1.2.2 SDN Controller

6.1.2.3 SDN Application

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Integration and Deployment

6.2.2.2 Training and Consulting

6.2.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size

7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Telecommunication Service Providers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Cloud Service Providers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Government and Defense

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Arista Networks Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Citrix Systems Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cloudgenix Inc. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cumulus Networks Inc. (Nvidia Corporation)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Extreme Networks Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 NEC Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Oracle Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty9i08

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

