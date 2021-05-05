Outlook on the Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Global Market to 2026 - by Region, Polymer Type and End-use

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Starch blended biodegradable polymers are formed by combining starch and synthetic polymers. Currently, starch based polymers represent the second largest category of biodegradable polymers. These polymers are crystalline in nature, reasonably easy to process and may have starch content ranging from 10% to greater than 90%. In recent years, starch-based biodegradable polymers have gained prominence to a great extent. The lower price and greater availability of starch coupled with its environment-friendly profile has made it as a viable alternative to polymers based on petrochemicals.



According to the publisher's recently published report titled "Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market is currently being driven by the expanding applications of these polymers in various industries such as food, packaging, agriculture, etc. Furthermore, the prices of these products have been declining continuously over the past several years making them competitive compared to synthetic polymers. According to the report, the starch based polymers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an insight into the manufacturing process of starch blended biodegradable polymers covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market to reach a volume of 766.4 Kilotons by 2026.



The report has segmented the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market on the basis of end-use. Bags and sacks currently represent the biggest end-use industry accounting for the majority of the total market. Bags and sacks are followed by loose fill and packaging. The report has also segmented the market according to its key regions and finds that Western Europe currently represents the largest market accounting for the majority of the total global share. Western Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. The report has also analysed the key players operating in the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market which include Novamont, Rodenberg, Wuhan Huali Environment Protection Sci. & Technology CO.Ltd, Livan, Plantic Technologies, BIOP, Biograde, Japan Corn Starch, Biotec and BASF.



