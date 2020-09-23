Outlook on the Starch Softgel Capsules Market in Europe to 2027 - Developing Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Starch Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Analysis - by Application (Pharmaceutical, Health Supplements, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Provider)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe starch softgel capsules market is expected to reach US$ 161.36 million by 2027 from US$ 114.85 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Europe starch softgel capsules market is attributed to increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules and rising preference of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies toward softgel capsules. However, difficulties in optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery hinders the growth of the market.

Germany in the largest market for starch softgel capsules owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments by market players. For instance, in April 2019, Catalent expanded its integrated turnkey softgel capabilities at its facility in Eberbach, Germany. The company invested US$ 14 million in this expansion, which includes two new softgel encapsulation lines dedicated to the company's Vegicaps technology. This investment is driven by the increased demand for animal-free consumer health products.

Based on application, the Europe starch softgel capsules market is segmented into pharmaceutical, health supplements, and others. In 2019, the health supplements segment held a larger share of the market. Also, it is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the Europe starch softgel capsules market is categorized into supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacy and drugstore, and online provider. In 2019, the pharmacy and drugstore segment held a larger share of the market; however, the online provider segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the starch softgel capsules market are the World Health Organization, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, and Council for Responsible Nutrition, among others.

9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Starch Softgel Capsules Market

9.1 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

