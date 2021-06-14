Outlook on the Sterilization Monitoring Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-user and Geography
DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sterilization Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 590.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 876.1 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.
The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market is segmented further based on Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-User, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified as Biological Monitoring, Chemical Monitoring, and Mechanical Monitoring. Amongst them, the Chemical Monitoring segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Product, the market is classified as Biological and Chemical Indicators. The Biological Indicators is further classified as Self-Contained Vials, Spore Strips, Spore Ampoules, and Spore Suspensions. The Chemical Indicators is further classified as Internal Chemical Indicators and External Indicators. Amongst them, the Self-Contained Vials segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Method of Sterilization, the market is classified as Steam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization, and Formaldehyde Sterilization. Amongst them, the Ethylene Oxide Sterilization segment holds the highest market share.
- By Process, the market is classified as Pack Monitoring, Load Monitoring, Equipment/Process Monitoring, and Exposure Monitoring. Amongst them, the Load Monitoring is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Industry, and Other End Users. Amongst them, the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Steris announces definitive agreement to acquire Cantel medical. - 12th January 2021
2. Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterilization monitoring products including, chemical and biological indicators for steam and ethylene oxide sterilization. - 28th October 2019
3. MSC partners with Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc - 27th October 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corp, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mesa Laboratories, Inc., Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc., PMS Healthcare Technologies, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, GKE-Gmbh, Matachana Group, Andersen Products, Inc., Bag Health Care Gmbh, Terragene S.A., and Excelsior Scientific Ltd.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Sterilization Monitoring Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
4.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Sterilization Monitoring Products
4.2.1.4 Rising Focus on Food Sterilization
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Sterilization Monitoring
4.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions
4.2.3.2 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
4.2.3.2.1 Growing Number of Hospitals
4.2.3.2.2 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 End User Noncompliance to Sterilization Standards
4.3 Trends
4.3.1 Hospital Consolidation in Developed Regions
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biological Monitoring
6.3 Chemical Monitoring
6.4 Mechanical Monitoring
7 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Biological Indicators
7.2.1 Self-Contained Vials
7.2.2 Spore Strips
7.2.3 Spore Ampoules
7.2.4 Spore Suspensions
7.3 Chemical Indicators
7.3.1 Internal Chemical Indicators
7.3.1.1 Class 5 (Integrating Indicators)
7.3.1.2 Class 6 (Emulating Indicators)
7.3.1.3 Class 4 (Multi-Parameter indicators)
7.3.1.4 Class 3 (Single-Parameter Indicators)
7.3.2 External Chemical Indicators
7.3.2.1 Class 2 (Bowie-Dick Indicators)
7.3.2.2 Class 1 (Process Indicators)
8 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By M
9 ethod of Sterilization
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Steam Sterilization
9.3 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
9.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
9.5 Formaldehyde Sterilization
10 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Process
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pack Monitoring
10.3 Load Monitoring
10.4 Equipment/Process Monitoring
10.5 Exposure Monitoring
11 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals
11.3 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
11.4 Research and Academic Institutes
11.5 Food & Beverage Industry
11.6 Other End Users
12 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Spain
12.4.6 Rest of Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.4 Indonesia
12.5.5 Malaysia
12.5.6 South Korea
12.5.7 Australia
12.5.8 Russia
12.5.9 Rest of APAC
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Qatar
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
12.6.4 United Arab Emirates
12.6.5 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & Fundings
14 Company Profiles
14.1 3M Co.
14.2 Getinge Group
14.3 Cantel Medical Corp
14.4 Cardinal Health, Inc.
14.5 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
14.6 Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.
14.7 PMS Healthcare Technologies
14.8 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
14.9 GKE-Gmbh
14.10 Matachana Group
14.11 Andersen Products, Inc.
14.12 Bag Health Care Gmbh
14.13 Terragene S.A.
14.14 Excelsior Scientific Ltd.
15 Appendix
